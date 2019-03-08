It's official - NCFC player Kenny McLean is mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia
PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 May 2019
Norwich City’s Kenny McLean is a man of many talents - not only does he have skill on the football pitch but he was also the self-professed mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia.
The Canary footballer declared himself as the new mayor to thousands of fans outside City Hall in Norwich at the club's promotion celebrations this morning.
After donning the mayor's feathered hat and ringing the bell, he told the delighted crowds: “I make the laws, what do you want?”
With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also officiated online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry.
As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”
But it seems his period of office as the city's mayor was short-lived as the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.
Thousands of fans gathered outside City Hall to celebrate Norwich City's victorious promotion to the Premier League.
Excited fans lined the streets of the city to watch the players atop the parade bus as it made its way from Theatre Street to Palace Street.