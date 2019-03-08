It's official - NCFC player Kenny McLean is mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull are interviewed by Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City’s Kenny McLean is a man of many talents - not only does he have skill on the football pitch but he was also the self-professed mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For just over an hour on May Day, Norwich City's Kenny McLean was mayor of Norwich - according to Wikipedia. Picture: Wikipedia For just over an hour on May Day, Norwich City's Kenny McLean was mayor of Norwich - according to Wikipedia. Picture: Wikipedia

The Canary footballer declared himself as the new mayor to thousands of fans outside City Hall in Norwich at the club's promotion celebrations this morning.

After donning the mayor's feathered hat and ringing the bell, he told the delighted crowds: “I make the laws, what do you want?”

MORE: LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also officiated online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry.

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”

But it seems his period of office as the city's mayor was short-lived as the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.

Thousands of fans gathered outside City Hall to celebrate Norwich City's victorious promotion to the Premier League.

Excited fans lined the streets of the city to watch the players atop the parade bus as it made its way from Theatre Street to Palace Street.

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

You may also want to watch: