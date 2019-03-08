Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

It's official - NCFC player Kenny McLean is mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia

PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 May 2019

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull are interviewed by Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull are interviewed by Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City’s Kenny McLean is a man of many talents - not only does he have skill on the football pitch but he was also the self-professed mayor of Norwich, according to Wikipedia.

For just over an hour on May Day, Norwich City's Kenny McLean was mayor of Norwich - according to Wikipedia. Picture: WikipediaFor just over an hour on May Day, Norwich City's Kenny McLean was mayor of Norwich - according to Wikipedia. Picture: Wikipedia

The Canary footballer declared himself as the new mayor to thousands of fans outside City Hall in Norwich at the club's promotion celebrations this morning.

After donning the mayor's feathered hat and ringing the bell, he told the delighted crowds: “I make the laws, what do you want?”

MORE: LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also officiated online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry.

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”

But it seems his period of office as the city's mayor was short-lived as the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.

Thousands of fans gathered outside City Hall to celebrate Norwich City's victorious promotion to the Premier League.

Excited fans lined the streets of the city to watch the players atop the parade bus as it made its way from Theatre Street to Palace Street.

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am. Picture: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ever confused Aldborough in Norfolk with its namesake in Yorkshire? This lady did.

Sue Metcalf at the allotments in Aldborough, Norfolk. Pictures: submitted by Sue Metcalf

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH IT LIVE: Team Russ v Team Wes – Canaries’ title celebrations continue

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan at Carrow Road as Norwich City Football Club announce their testimonial will be played next May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘They should be finding their own pathway’: Student autonomy in college’s music courses is reaping rewards

City College Norwich runs Live Lounge sessions for its performing arts students, in which they are required to book acts and set up the stage. Picture: City College Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists