Meet the TikTok stylist helping people discover their body shapes

A 20-year-old stylist and TikTok sensation is proving that every body is beautiful as she teaches people how to dress so they feel their most confident.

When Ellie-Jean Roydon, from Kenninghall, first started looking into body-typing she was hooked.

Body-typing is when people pick clothes which best suit their frame and style.

But the university student did not expect that just a year later she would be working full-time as a positivity fashion stylist with more than 300,000 followers on TikTok.

She said: “It all started when I finished my second year of university at UCL.

“I was looking for something to do and I discovered a YouTube video about the Kibbee theory.

“Kibbee is a personal stylist for lots of celebrities and has his own unique theory on finding your personal body type.

“I thought ‘Wow, I would love to learn more about this’, so I completely immersed myself in his teachings. I became obsessed.”

In September last year the comparative literature student headed to Canada to complete the third year of her studies.

While there she created her TikTok account Body and Style and started posting her first videos.

Overnight she racked up one million views and thousands of followers.

As her following continued to grow, Ms Roydon made the decision to come back to Norfolk and put university on pause so she could dedicate her time to her new fashion career.

She said: “The theory is that everyone has this yin and yang balance. These opposite energies of sharp and soft, dark and light and heavy and light.

“The idea is that you dress in harmony with that yin and yang balance."

In October, Ms Roydon took the plunge to open and set up her very own personal styling business and since then she has helped more than 350 people.

She added: “The way we feel about the clothes we put on or bodies is so important.

“I have so women who say to me ‘I just feel lost with my style’ or ‘I don’t know who I am’. It’s more of an exploration of self.

“It feels so empowering and fulfilling to be able to help them."

