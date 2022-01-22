News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Meet the TikTok stylist helping people discover their body shapes

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:04 AM January 22, 2022
Updated: 10:11 AM January 22, 2022
Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok

Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok account where she helps people to discover their personal body shapes. - Credit: Ellie-Jean Roydon

A 20-year-old stylist and TikTok sensation is proving that every body is beautiful as she teaches people how to dress so they feel their most confident.

When Ellie-Jean Roydon, from Kenninghall, first started looking into body-typing she was hooked. 

Body-typing is when people pick clothes which best suit their frame and style.

But the university student did not expect that just a year later she would be working full-time as a positivity fashion stylist with more than 300,000 followers on TikTok.  

She said: “It all started when I finished my second year of university at UCL.

“I was looking for something to do and I discovered a YouTube video about the Kibbee theory. 

“Kibbee is a personal stylist for lots of celebrities and has his own unique theory on finding your personal body type.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
  3. 3 Popular teacher, 55, died after falling down stairs, inquest hears
  1. 4 Teenager died of injuries six days after crash
  2. 5 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
  3. 6 John Lewis CCTV footage leads to Norwich gun arrests
  4. 7 Norwich firm part of growing number of businesses working four day weeks
  5. 8 Banksy work removed and put in museum due to local sensitivity
  6. 9 1920s bungalow up for sale in one of the Broads' most sought-after villages
  7. 10 Hope for WASPI women as MPs back compensation call

“I thought ‘Wow, I would love to learn more about this’, so I completely immersed myself in his teachings. I became obsessed.”  

Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok account

Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20 is from Kenninghall. - Credit: Ellie-Jean Roydon

In September last year the comparative literature student headed to Canada to complete the third year of her studies.  

While there she created her TikTok account Body and Style and started posting her first videos. 

Overnight she racked up one million views and thousands of followers.

As her following continued to grow, Ms Roydon made the decision to come back to Norfolk and put university on pause so she could dedicate her time to her new fashion career. 

Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok account

Ellie-Jean helps people to discover their personal body shapes. - Credit: Ellie-Jean Roydon

She said: “The theory is that everyone has this yin and yang balance. These opposite energies of sharp and soft, dark and light and heavy and light. 

“The idea is that you dress in harmony with that yin and yang balance."

In October, Ms Roydon took the plunge to open and set up her very own personal styling business and since then she has helped more than 350 people.

Ellie-Jean Roydon, 20, from Kenninghall, has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok account

Ellie-Jean Roydon has more than 300,000 followers on her TikTok account where she helps people to discover their personal body shapes. - Credit: Ellie-Jean Roydon

She added: “The way we feel about the clothes we put on or bodies is so important. 

“I have so women who say to me ‘I just feel lost with my style’ or ‘I don’t know who I am’. It’s more of an exploration of self. 

“It feels so empowering and fulfilling to be able to help them."

You can find her TikTok account here.

Thetford News
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Attleborough man catches big pike in Attleborough

'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Mitchell whose life was celebrated at the Creamfields music festival.

Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon