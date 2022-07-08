News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Road in west Suffolk closed as fire crews tackle huge field blaze

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:29 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 3:33 PM July 8, 2022
Heringswell Road near Kennett has been closed by police

Heringswell Road near Kennett has been closed by police - Credit: Suffolk police

A road in west Suffolk has been closed after a fire broke out in a field.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter Heringswell Road, in Kennett, would be shut as fire crews tackle the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Heringswell Road shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Fire crews are tackling the blaze in west Suffolk

Fire crews are tackling the blaze in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Six fire crews from stations across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are in attendance. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The 'golf ball' at Trimingham

Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon