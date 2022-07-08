Road in west Suffolk closed as fire crews tackle huge field blaze
Published: 3:29 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 3:33 PM July 8, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A road in west Suffolk has been closed after a fire broke out in a field.
Mildenhall police said on Twitter Heringswell Road, in Kennett, would be shut as fire crews tackle the blaze.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Heringswell Road shortly before 2pm on Friday.
Six fire crews from stations across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are in attendance.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.