Road in west Suffolk closed as fire crews tackle huge field blaze

Heringswell Road near Kennett has been closed by police - Credit: Suffolk police

A road in west Suffolk has been closed after a fire broke out in a field.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter Heringswell Road, in Kennett, would be shut as fire crews tackle the blaze.

*ROAD CLOSURE*

Please be advised Heringswell Road is closed due to a significant field fire. @SuffolkFire currently have multiple appliances on scene and dealing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

#1088 pic.twitter.com/T2p9w7KmLK — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) July 8, 2022

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to a field off Heringswell Road shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Fire crews are tackling the blaze in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Six fire crews from stations across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are in attendance.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.