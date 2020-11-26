News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Wensum Lodge wardens celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:01 PM November 26, 2020   
Ken and Brenda Davis on their wedding day on October 29, 1955, at All Saints Church, Portfield, in Chichester - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

They lived at opposite ends of the street where they grew up, but it was a social evening that brought Ken and Brenda Davis together nearly 70 years ago. 

Now, the happily married couple have celebrated an important and rare milestone during lockdown - their 65th wedding anniversary. 

The couple first met as teenagers back in 1952, when Mrs Davis invited her future husband-to-be to a social event at her church youth club. 

Ken and Brenda Davis, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, pictured in 1953 at a youth rally in Sussex for the Archbishop of Canterbury dressed in costumes made by Mrs Davis - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The 84-year-old said they were both living in Chichester when they met, and married three years later, in 1955, at All Saints Church, Portfield, in Chichester.  

The couple moved to King’s Lynn in 1961, where they spent three years working as youth workers.  

Their first daughter Rachel was also born there in 1963, and, the following year, their son Jason.  

Then, in 1965, the family moved to Norwich to open Wensum Lodge in King Street, before their third child, a daughter, was born in 1968.  

Mrs Davis added: “We were the wardens at Wensum Lodge Adult Education Centre and worked together for 28 years.  

“The centre became very well-known and busy for both education and social activity.” 

Mr Davis, 87, is also known for his singing abilities in a number of musical societies in Norwich and beyond, and was an active member of Norwich Rotary Club.   

Ken and Brenda Davis celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 29, 2020, at their home in Watton during lockdown - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Since retiring and moving to Watton, the couple has formed The West End Waiters - a group of entertainers singing old and often humorous songs and monologues. It has raised more than £25,000 towards motor neurone support and research.  

They claimed not think there was any great secret to a long marriage but said: “We know each other so well, can anticipate what the other is thinking and are best friends.”  

Mrs David added: “Ken would say it’s ‘doing as I tell him’ but don’t you believe it.  

“And despite several health scares and problems, we are still able to enjoy life in own home, gardening, and meeting with friends and family, especially when Covid restrictions finally come to an end.”  

For their 60th wedding anniversary, the couple had a big party with family and friends - a stark contrast to this year with just a few friends being able to call round on October 29. They have plans for a celebration next year.

The couple has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who all live in Norfolk. 

