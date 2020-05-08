Norwich man prepares to cycle the length of the UK in four days without leaving the house

Ken Barcham-Bool with the bike he will attempt to cycle the equilivent distance from Land's End to John O'Groats in four days while never leaving his front room. Mr Barcham-Bool is undertaking the challenge for charity. Picture: Ken Barcham-Bool Archant

A Norwich man has set himself the gruelling challenge of cycling the length of the UK in just four days, all in the name of charity.

On May 24, Ken Barcham-Bool, 38, will start cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats on a turbo trainer in his back garden.

Cycling 240 miles a day in four or five hour blocks, Mr Barcham-Bool, who is a keen athlete, is hoping to raise £1,000 for the Norfolk Community Foundation’s Covid-19 response fund and Norfolk Blood Bikes.

Mr Barcham-Bool initially set himself the challenge after he realised the coronavirus pandemic meant he would be unable to take part in an endurance race he had been training for.

He said: “I was training really hard for the Ironman Wales but unfortunately because of the coronavirus pandemic everyone’s race calender has been wiped clean. So for me I needed something to do this year.

“I like to push myself and try new things.. I was originally going to do from east to west but I thought I would do something more than that so I thought of Land’s End to John O’Groats.”

Mr Barcham-Bool said he was expected the challenge to be “really tough”, and said: “I’m going to try and cycle about 240 miles a day.

“It’s not going to be the most exciting four days but I’m looking forward to it.”

Mr Barcham-Bool said he chose both charities because of the work they do.

“Norfolk Community Foundation is involved in a lot of the background stuff, helping and supporting smaller charities. Smaller charities are doing an amazing job in the background. They are not on the frontline which everybody see but they’re there in the background getting the money to the people who they are supporting.”

Mr Barcham-Bool, who has been training hard for his upcoming challenge, will also be inviting others to join him over the course of the four days via the virtual cycling program Zwift and video calling app Zoom.

To donate to Mr Barcham-Bool’s fund visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LEJOG-in-a-Weekend