Town's tributes to 'courteous and gentle' teacher and cricketer

PUBLISHED: 15:19 10 October 2019

Ken Arnott with part of his collection of King Penguin & Puffin books.

Ken Arnott with part of his collection of King Penguin & Puffin books.

A Norfolk town has been remembering the life of a popular teacher and cricketer after he lost his battle with a long illness.

Ken Arnott at Hunstanton Library.

Ken Arnott was well-known in Hunstanton through his time as a teacher, EDP correspondent and cricketer for Hunstanton CC.

Mr Arnott was just three when his father died, leaving his mother to bring him and his three brothers up on her own.

Despite being a popular figure in west Norfolk for years, Mr Arnott was originally born in Edinburgh and moved to Worcester aged 10.

In 1947, Mr Arnott moved to Hunstanton to work with the famous cricket statistician Roy Webber after he had read an article about the town's cricket book society. Three years later in 1950 he married Kay and 12 years later moved into a house on the town's James Street, where his wife still lives.

Ken Arnott with some books with a Hunstanton connection.

One of Mr Arnott's former teaching colleagues John Maiden told of the time Mr Arnott first met Mr Webber, during a very snowy day in 1947, Mr Webber's car broke down and Mr Arnott trekked across a dangerous ice-covered field to rescue him.

His teaching career began in 1953 at Hunstanton County Primary School before he moved on to the Redgate School in 1955 on the day it opened.

Mr Maiden said: "He was a great colleague, very courteous. If there was something you weren't doing well with that he could help you with he'd tell you how in the nicest possible way.

Ken Arnott, former deputy headmaster at Hunstanton County Primary School examines boards of photographs taken in 1953.

"He was a very gentle man, and a gentleman in every sense of the term."

During his time as an amateur cricketer, Mr Arnott clocked up a quarter of a century playing for Hunstanton becoming team captain and later club chairman, at one point he played alongside his brother Stuart Arnott who was also a teacher. His cricketing passion stemmed from working with Mr Webber compiling cricket tour books.

Mr Arnott, who died last month aged 95, was also heavily involved in numerous other clubs in the town including the bridge club, Hunstanton Players and the Civic Society.

Mr Maiden added that Mr Arnott had a vision for the ongoing regeneration of Hunstanton, that the town would regain a greater sense of community.

