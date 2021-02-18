Photos show Second War War pillbox on beach which has collapsed

Published: 4:06 PM February 18, 2021

The World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Second World War pillbox on the North Norfolk coast has collapsed following the recent bad weather.

The pillbox, located on Kelling Beach, has long been a draw for walkers and visitors to the coast but after years of standing guard, the concrete and brick structure has broken up.

The World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The pillbox is one of a number on the North Norfolk coast and will now join the many now in varying states of decay across the county.

During the Second World War, thousands of pillboxes and other types of fortifications were constructed in England as part of anti-invasion preparations.

The World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Kelling beach pillbox is an example of the most common type of pillbox found in England.

You may also want to watch:

The hexagonal structures were built to be bulletproof, with 30cm thick walls, cut-outs suitable for rifles or light machine guns and a ‘Y’ shaped wall inside to deflect ricocheting fire within the box.

Inside the World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Elsewhere in North Norfolk, pillboxes can be found in Happisburgh and Cromer.

Inside the World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Inside the World War Two pillbox which was broken up in the last storms, lying on Kelling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



