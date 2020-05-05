Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family Andy Davison Photography

A much-loved grandfather who “touched the hearts and stomachs” of many has been remembered after his sudden death.

Keith Thomson ran Jesters Cafe, in Bungay for almost 11 years before his death on Saturday, April 25, aged 60.

Members of Mr Thomson’s family paid tribute to the “wonderful husband, dad, dad-in-law and pops (grandad) in a joint statement.

They said: “Keith was born and grew up at the Three Tunns Pub in Bungay and attended local schools. As a child he was a keen sea scout, and later on became a cub scout leader.

“Upon leaving school, Keith studied catering at Norwich City College and once qualified, worked in various local catering establishments before returning to Bungay to fulfil his dream of opening a cafe in the form of Jesters, at the Castle Visitor Centre.

“Keith spent over a decade serving locals and visitors to the area and many of his regulars became good friends.

“He had a passion for making and decorating cakes, in particular novelty cakes, and relished the challenge taking on unusual requests to bake and create.

“These skills were entirely self-taught and he was always very proud of his creations.”

In a post on Facebook, Jesters of Bungay thanked his “incredible” customers during his decade running the cafe.

The family statement said: “Keith was also very proud to be involved with the Castle Trust and their efforts to restore and maintain the castle, and enjoyed hosting the annual Christmas Carol service, amongst other functions and festivities.

“Keith touched the hearts and stomachs of many and will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who of those who knew him.

“He would do anything for anyone and was at his happiest helping people.

“Due to the current circumstances, the family will be holding a private service but are hoping to arrange a celebration of his life later on in the year when all who wish to can raise a toast to him.”

The service will be family flowers only, but those who would like to contribute can make a donation in his memory to the Castle Trust through Rosendale Funeral Home.