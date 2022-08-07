Opinion: Harvest horse-power reaps stack of memories

Men and boys tuck into harvest fourses while horses take a break before all is safely gathered in. - Credit: Archant

Edward Thomas, one of my favourite countryside scribes, sized up the glories of high summer in 1906 and gently sighed: “We are so rich that we do not count our treasure.”

An endearingly poetic turn of phrase worth pinning at the top of our August calendars as we grouse about traffic, trippers, sunburn. soakings, nettles, noise and crawling nasties … and take all the good things for granted.

It’s the main holiday month, shorthand for rigorous examinations of tolerance levels in family and community when varying ages and interests tug in different directions. Cromer is a useful example.

One man’s carnival is another man’s cacophony. One woman’s shopping is another woman’s shudder. One child’s cry of boredom is enough to inspire cosy thoughts of a new school year and getting late earlier.

Now, when I was a rural village lad and harvest holidays beckoned, we had the good sense to go into virtual exile for a few blissful weeks. Parents saw us off early in the morning with sandwiches and bottle of cold tea and then provided soap and water for tired and dirty bodies as the dusk trumpet sounded.

Such freedom could come at a price. Picking fruit and carting corn can turn tedious after a while but we relished the trust invested in us to follow the country code and honour the family name. We knew the grim consequences of failing either.

Perhaps our social climate and holiday habits have changed too much to regard all that as anything but simple Norfolk nostalgia. Even so, a chance to catch a whiff of independence and sample open-air jobs and joys ought to remain one of the most useful by-products of a long summer break.

As we scan current horizons to find consolation prizes from Mother Nature, we ought to accept the old girl does not change, just the circumstances in which she has to operate. Intensive farming and chemical sprays have altered so many ground rules. There are fewer spontaneous thanks for bounty or the benevolent way in which it is delivered.

Happily, some beauties linger on to take to the larder as the sun goes down on a freshly shorn field . The throbbing combine, all dusty and noisy mayhem, leaves some charm in the stubble for an ageing howdgee boy with a stack of memories to share.

Bales of straw become haphazard Stonehenges gazing sternly upon giant wheels rollicking nowhere on adjoining acres. Find a hedgerow seat and flip through summer’s pages to savour a little sustenance Take stock for dark, cold days to come in the comfort and warmth of preparing.

My harvest reverie must include a chance meeting some 30 years back with a long-serving son of the stubble in a village pub as he sipped last of he summer mild. He claimed to have a degree in countryside culture. I was meant to ask for proof - but it came anyhow.

Rural treasures 2

“The coronation of the year has no majesty left” he announced. “Harvest has been stripped of its ceremonial robes.” After applauding such rich imagery. I suggested the corn-gathering campaign has inspired more romantic twaddle than any other item on the farming agenda. Surely he could accept the combine as a triumphant invention?

“Triumphant? Just did away with scythe and sickle, horse and binder, thresher and thatcher, elevators and jugs of beer. Children waving sticks and chasing rabbits, real and imaginary, into that bit left in the middle … a load of old romantic twaddle, by the Great Corn Dolly Parton!.”

He was warming up nicely. I pointed out that even in 1900 on some advanced farms thy had three reap binders. Reduction of manpower was being brought about by the most basic innovation. Only a matter of time before the number went down dramatically and a vast land army disappeared over the headlands.

“Yes, we saw it coming … the centuries-old tradition of harvesting, of gathering up the year’s work, being taken away from the labourers. And we knew the agricultural profession would suffer on the human side. Trouble is too many humans couldn’t care less about that side.

“John Stewart Collis, poet among modern ecologists, warned us that gradually each man will come to work more and more on his own, neither able nor willing to take part in this and the other tasks in company.”

By the Great Corn Dolly Parton!, the harvest frolic couldn’t be far away. Boisterous jollifications bringing men and masters together in common salute to the oldest festival. My learned friend saluted the horkey bough: “As they were carting the last load, someone would cut a green bough from the hedge and stick it on top of he sheaves. Then it was hoisted on to the last stack to arise.

“Everyone knew harvest was finished. Another link in the precious chain of tradition that connects a faithless present with the pagan past.”

Feasts and frolics don’t go with combines and tractors and giant wheels of straw. Today’s bare fields look lonely without a rick. Too much room to sit and yield to yesterday’s communal drive towards coronation of the year, with sickle and scythe as orb and sceptre and binder-twine as bunting.