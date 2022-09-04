Precious memories and vibrant present are joining forces

Opinion

Ada and Henry Gricks, mine hosts at Brisley Bell when it gloried in a reputation as one of Norfolk’s most colourful old-fashioned village pubs - Credit: Archant

As a new era of moon exploration waits to take off, I get the call for a “comeback” landing in my Norfolk village heartlands. Best to keep feet firmly planted on home ground.

I’ve been largely confined to coastal domestic barracks for over two years, by a global pandemic and niggling health worries bound to creep in as you grow old enough to make useful comparisons with ancient times when Journey Into Space was on the wireless.

I have sorely missed regular excursions into favourite local haunts for homely mardles and chances to share my passions for Norfolk humour and dialect.

Now, I’ve been given a perfect excuse to clear my throat, sift through well-worn yarns and reflections to present a menu of Norfolk Squit and Polish in a much-cherished parish church.

An invitation to become Patron of the Friends of St. Bartholomew’s wonderful medieval building at Brisley, with its rare wall paintings, rood screen and a prison cell under the altar, has been proudly accepted along with an offer to help set a massive fundraising drive in motion.

Former judge Philip Curl, chairman of the Friends, says they need to raise about £500,000 for repairs to save St Bartholomew’s for future generations.

“We are determined this wonderful church will not be closed on our watch!.”

He reminded me that Brisley was the birthplace in 1505 of Richard Taverner, first person to translate the Bible into English. He shone as a scholar at Oxford and Cambridge and rests at Wood Easton in Oxfordshire. But his father was buried in Brisley, his brass shield marking his grave in the nave.

I’ll be dishing up Norfolk Squit and Polish on Saturday, September 24 , not least as a form of thanksgiving for all this peerless county has done for me over a 60-year-career as writer, broadcaster and entertainer.

I left my home village of Beeston, only a few miles from Brisley, on a sunny Sunday September evening in 1962 to start work next day as a cub reporter in Thetford.

My old school bike remained in storage for many happy returns to my mid-Norfolk parish perambulations.

No doubt, these will come out of hiding along hemlock-laced lanes after a late fitness test and relatively genteel progress towards my “comeback pulpit” reserved for someone unashamedly harnessed to Norfolk’s colourful past.

One topic sure to do extensive rounds on my visit is dramatic transformation of Brisley Bell from gloriously old-fashioned rural pub just beyond the green into a picturesque award-winning inn and restaurant of the modern age. I carry potent memories from a vastly different canvas of a compelling stop along the way during my cricket-playing summers..

Ada and Henry Gricks presided over a pub where fruit machines, disco music, and rowdy customers never darkened the door. The front room served as a snug little bar and a sort of switchboard for the parish. Parts of the building dated back to 1500 and it was originally a beer house.

No spirits were allowed until it secured a full licence and a bar was installed for the first time in 1966. Before that beer was carried from the cellar down a long passage and served in the kitchen.

Ada’s father Edward Olley, ran the beer house at Brisley Bell back in 1897 and he was here until his death in 1939. When Ada and Henry left in 1990 to live in a bungalow in nearby North Elmham, she was tearing herself away from the place where she was born in 1900.

I recall churchwarden Aunty Ada issuing stern warnings about acceptable levels of language and general behaviour on a series of Sunday evening refreshment calls with my Caister cricket colleagues after good-natured matches against the local side.

She did make special allowances for our traditional singsong in what was after all her front room with flowers and family photographs on the piano … but “doubtful lyrics” and “rude gestures” were sharply ruled out of bounds.

It’s remarkable how many of these fixtures finished just before opening time. Over the green and into the pub, the sun dipping as we tasted a rare bit of old Norfolk We often left, in an orderly fashion, of course, sighing out loud: “ Well, we soon won’t see anything like that again!!.”

Of course, a vibrant present and community-driven future must keep precious memories company as we gather in St. Bartholomew’s on September 24. Norfolk Squit and Polish beckons for a 7.30 pm start at £10 per head.

To join the fundraising fun, contact Philip Morter on 07876 806870 or email: morters@hotmail.co.uk. Light refreshments available. All proceeds to the Friends.