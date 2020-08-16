Search

‘A woman of extraordinary strength’ - tributes after death of former councillor

PUBLISHED: 20:10 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 16 August 2020

Tributes have been paid after the death of Chris Herries, former Labour city councillor. Pic: Archant Library.

Tributes have been paid following the death of a former city councillor, described as making a “vast and valued contribution to Norwich” and as “a woman of extraordinary strength”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was among those to pay tribute to Chris Herries, who died on Saturday at the age of 73.

Norfolk-born Ms Herries was a Labour city councillor at City Hall between 2014 and 2018, where she represented Lakenham ward, chaired the planning committee and served as cabinet member for safe, stronger neighbourhoods.

She was also national chair of the Co-operative Party, a trustee of Norwich Consolidated Charities and chair of the Norwich Historic Churches Trust.

In a statement, Norwich Labour group said: “Chris was a dedicated and hard working city councillor for Lakenham Ward between 2014 -2018 and made a vast and valued contribution to Norwich since moving here.

“During her time as a city councillor she became a excellent and much respected cabinet member, chair of planning committee and involved herself heavily in both the running of the council and promoting the needs of the community.

“A lifelong and passionate activist within the co-operative movement, Chris used her time in Norwich to develop, strengthen and expand it across both the city and wider Norfolk.

“However, let us also remember Chris as our friend who loved her allotment and garden, who enjoyed travel and was passionate about cricket.

“Chris was a much loved and respected comrade, who gave her time freely to the myriad of causes she had been involved in across her long and interesting life.

“She strove to help the community in which she lived and put her principles into practice through extending and improving the lives of those she came into contact with and helped.

“She will be sorely missed by all and particularly the many members of Norwich Labour Party who knew her so well.”

Labour leader Mr Starmer said: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Chris Herries.

Chris was a woman of extraordinary strength and a passionate champion for our movement. Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

