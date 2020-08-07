Search

Keeping cool on the coast as temperatures soar

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 07 August 2020

Is this the coolest place to work? Staff at World of Fish in Lowestoft spreading ice over their fish. Picture: Mick Howes

Is this the coolest place to work? Staff at World of Fish in Lowestoft spreading ice over their fish. Picture: Mick Howes

Horses paddling on the beach in the midst of a heat haze, a refreshing drink under parasols and staff keeping cool with ice during the soaring temperatures.

Horses having a paddle during a ride out on Pakefield Beach. Picture: Mick HowesHorses having a paddle during a ride out on Pakefield Beach. Picture: Mick Howes

These were just some of the scenes in south Lowestoft as scorching temperatures attracted thousands of visitors to the east coast on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Colin Bolton and Kim Nicholls cooling off on Pakefield Beach with a drink from the nearby Oddfellows PH. Picture: Mick HowesColin Bolton and Kim Nicholls cooling off on Pakefield Beach with a drink from the nearby Oddfellows PH. Picture: Mick Howes

Temperatures around Lowestoft sizzled for much of Friday, and with lengthy sunny periods expected to continue throughout the weekend, the sultry conditions meant it was necessary to find some places to cool down.

Among those relaxing was Colin Bolton and Kim Nicholls, who were cooling off on Pakefield Beach with a drink from the nearby Oddfellows public house.

Nearby, four horses found time to have a paddle during a ride out on Pakefield Beach.

And on the south Lowestoft industrial estate, staff at World of Fish spread ice over their fish as they kept cool.

A spokesman said: “It’s lovely working here in the summer - not quite so nice in the winter with the coldness.

“We make our own ice on the premises and produce a couple of tons a day.

“We don’t use it all ourselves but supply other businesses too and it all gets used every day.

“We are also fully air conditioned which helps too, and I think some customers are calling in just to cool down!”

