Search

Advanced search

Why are flamingoes flocking to shop windows in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 15:41 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 15 October 2020

Keeping Abreast launches its 2020 awareness campaign at Coleman's Opticians in Norwich. Picture: Keeping Abreast

Keeping Abreast launches its 2020 awareness campaign at Coleman's Opticians in Norwich. Picture: Keeping Abreast

Keeping Abreast

A cancer charity has found a flamboyant way of getting businesses involved in raising awareness of its cause.

For the second year running, Keeping Abreast is inviting shops and other businesses to spread the word about breast cancer by displaying plastic flamingoes in their windows.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Becker of Keeping Abreast said “The aim of getting local businesses involved is so that we can reach more women, and men who can also get breast cancer, with a message to check themselves regularly as early diagnosis is so important for recovery.”

The campaign also hopes to raise vital funds for the charity which supports those that are facing breast reconstruction after a mastectomy due to breast cancer diagnosis or a discovery of the breast cancer gene.

Among the first to sign up was Colemans Opticians on St Augustines Street, which has chosen Keeping Abreast as its charity of the year.

Others looking to get involved in the campaign can do so by emailing info@keepingabreast.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer accused of ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin