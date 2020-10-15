Why are flamingoes flocking to shop windows in Norwich?

Keeping Abreast launches its 2020 awareness campaign at Coleman's Opticians in Norwich.

A cancer charity has found a flamboyant way of getting businesses involved in raising awareness of its cause.

For the second year running, Keeping Abreast is inviting shops and other businesses to spread the word about breast cancer by displaying plastic flamingoes in their windows.

Lisa Becker of Keeping Abreast said “The aim of getting local businesses involved is so that we can reach more women, and men who can also get breast cancer, with a message to check themselves regularly as early diagnosis is so important for recovery.”

The campaign also hopes to raise vital funds for the charity which supports those that are facing breast reconstruction after a mastectomy due to breast cancer diagnosis or a discovery of the breast cancer gene.

Among the first to sign up was Colemans Opticians on St Augustines Street, which has chosen Keeping Abreast as its charity of the year.

Others looking to get involved in the campaign can do so by emailing info@keepingabreast.org.uk