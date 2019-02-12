Search

Everything you need to know about first ever Norwich River of Light

PUBLISHED: 12:37 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 06 March 2019

Roger Cawdron, landlord of the Ribs of Beef, has helped organise the first Norwich River of Light. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

With just days to go until the River Wensum is illuminated by thousands of floating lanterns, organisers of the first ever Norwich River of Light said there was still time to submit personal dedications.

The first River of Light charity event will take place on Friday, March 8. Photo: Dudley RacherThe first River of Light charity event will take place on Friday, March 8. Photo: Dudley Racher

The lanterns will launched on the stretch of water from St Georges Bridge to Fye Bridge at 7pm on Friday, March 8, with refreshments available from 6.30pm in the park next to Monastery Court Car Park on Elm Hill.

Among the offerings will be award-winning sausages from Archers Butchers in Norwich, cakes from local bakery Nanny’s cakes and hot drinks by mobile barista Couture Coffee.

Although the event is free, tickets are on sale for people to dedicate a lantern to a loved one affected by cancer, with messages read out as the lights are released.

Tickets can be bought from more than 50 Norwich Inn venues and all proceeds will be donated to local cancer charity Keeping Abreast to fund their work with women facing breast cancer.

Collection buckets will also be stationed on the Lady Julian Bridge and Novi Sad Friendship Bridge, near Carrow Road, ahead of the 7.45pm Norwich City match against Swansea City.

Roger Cawdron, of the Ribs of Beef, came up with the idea and said: “We would love to share this lovely evening with the good people of Norfolk, but if people can’t make it to the event they can still purchase a ticket for just £2 to make their dedication knowing that it will be shining bright on the night, and the ticket gives them the chance to win prizes in the ticket draw.”

The Broads Authority will be at the event to ensure all lights are removed from the river following the ceremony and organiser Julia Holland said: “The orb lights will travel a very small distance on the river, an area previously used for similar events and with full involvement of the Broads Authority.

“All lights are to be removed from the river and will leave no residue, utilising previously tried and tested methods of retrieval.”

For more information on the event visit the Keeping Abreast website.

