OPINION: Keep the noise down, I'm trying to eat!

Opinion

There are many reasons that restaurants are among my favourite places on Earth: good food, fine wines, someone else doing the washing-up, the anticipation you feel when perusing the menu. But above all, the thing I love best about eating out is the opportunity to spend quality time with friends, sharing great food and conversation.

The trouble is, holding any kind of verbal discourse is becoming increasingly difficult in restaurants. Even if they are not playing loud music, the almost wilfully industrial nature of restaurant design nowadays means you will struggle to hear anything your nearest neighbour says to you, let alone those sitting the other side of the table.

A survey released this week showed that Britain’s restaurants are the second noisiest in the world. Granted, the research was conducted in London, but Norfolk’s eateries – and especially many of those in the city – follow the same trend.

The study showed that 80 per cent of restaurants in the capital were too loud for conversation. Half of those measured registered noise levels above 80 decibels; that is the equivalent of having a vacuum cleaner on all the time in the chair next to you.

The noisiest restaurant found by the researchers peaked at 94 decibels, which is the same as having a motorbike revving up at the next table throughout your meal. As well as making conversation completely impossible, it’s well beyond the level at which hearing can be damaged.

It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy as well: if a restaurant is noisy, people have to shout to make themselves heard, which just adds to the noise.

Not only are such noisy environments hazardous for customers’ hearing, but they could well be posing a serious risk to the restaurant’s wellbeing as well. It is generally older customers (by which I mean above 40, rather than geriatric) who are more sensitive to noisy environments, and they are just the people with the disposable income that restaurants need in these tough economic times.

Take me as an example. I love eating out, and am fortunate enough to be able to do so on a regular basis. But of Norwich’s three highest rated restaurants (according to the AA), two are so noisy that I simply don’t go to them – which is a shame, because I very much enjoy their food.

One of them has a very industrial design, with hard surfaces, no insulation on the ceiling, and an open kitchen lined with tiling. The result is a cacophony, in which not only do I find it impossible to talk to fellow diners, but it’s headache-inducing. Why would I spend my hard-earned cash on such an experience?

You may think I’m an isolated case, but I’m not. A recent RNID survey found that four out of five people had experienced difficulty holding conversations in restaurants. One in five adults suffer from some form of hearing loss – and that figure is set to rise if we persist in assaulting people’s ears with dangerous noise levels.

I’m not suggesting that eating out should be something which is done in hushed reverence. Restaurants are somewhere people go to in order to enjoy themselves. But with a bit more thought when it comes to their design, such as the addition of carpets, curtains and even specially designed sound-dampening ceiling panels, the din would be reduced.

As Nigel Rodgers, national secretary of campaign group Pipedown, says: “The growing trend of industrial-style décor amplifies all types of noise. Instead of absorbing it, it bounces back everything from loud voices to clanging plates and rattling cutlery to piped music.”

Restaurateurs might think that what they are creating with such trendy designs is ‘atmosphere’; actually what they are creating are no-go areas for many of their most affluent and potentially loyal customers.

Restaurants are not nightclubs, they are places where people come to socialise, share experiences and talk. It’s high time the designers of such places took note.