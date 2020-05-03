Search

Advanced search

Top tips to keep your car from breaking down in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:03 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 03 May 2020

Green Flag is expecting an increase in breakdowns. Picture: Good Garage Scheme

Green Flag is expecting an increase in breakdowns. Picture: Good Garage Scheme

Archant

A breakdown cover company has warned that more cars could breakdown after the coronavirus lockdown if not maintained properly.

Batteries are vulnerable to going flat. Picture: Getty ImagesBatteries are vulnerable to going flat. Picture: Getty Images

Green Flag has created an essential checklist for a vehicle to save customers having to call a mechanic out.

Cars could have laid dormant for several weeks, potentially more, by the time lockdown is lifted and the provider said it is essential cars are being looked after to avoid the risk of breakdown when back on the roads.

Flat batteries and cracked tyres are among the top issues drivers could face from not maintaining their cars.

Battery

When a car sits unused for a long time, its battery can go flat.

That will mean the starter motor cannot do its job and start the engine. During Covid-19, the car should be started once a week and let the engine run for 20 minutes to charge the battery.

A newer battery should be able to go unused for a few weeks without losing all its charge, but older batteries will need some charging during the pandemic.

Tyres

You may also want to watch:

If possible move the car backwards and forwards once a week during its lockdown. Tyres rely on use to move the oils they contain to stay supple. If left for months in one position the rubber will degrade and flatspots could develop.

Brakes

Corrosion building up between the brake pads and discs makes them stick on.

Moving the car backwards and forwards at least once a week should prevent this happening.

Air Con

Air conditioning that features in most new cars uses the coolant to cool the inside of the car.

If the air con is unused for a period, those seals can dry out and cause leaks. When starting the car to charge the battery, make sure the air con is switched on too.

Fuel

The fuller a car is with fuel when it’s left, the better.

Both petrol and diesel can degrade when left for long periods

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Most Read

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

More than 160 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

With Boris set to ease restrictions, how will post-lockdown offices look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of lockdown restrictions in workplaces Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The class of 2019 or the 2004 vintage – can you pick your Norwich City XI?

The class of 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning after motorist caught doing 53mph in 30mph zone

Speed enforcement checks have been carried out across Lowestoft with one motorist issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after being captured doing 53mph in a 30mph limit on Sunday, May 3. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

VE Day 75: How one street faced the brunt of the bombing

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Most of these Cromer people can be named. From left; Mrs Garwood, unknown, unknown, Vera Kirby (in the corner wearing a hat), Mrs Gaff, Kathy Woodhouse, Mrs Lubbock, Francis Dennis, Mrs Barker, Peggy Garwood, Betty Dennis, Mrs Woolgar, Betty Durrant, unknown, unknown, Dick Bone, Irvine Gardner, Mrs Chate (and child), Mrs Leeder (who supplied this picture), Mrs Andrews, Mrs Hovells. But, looking closely, perhaps the most surprising thing about this picture is Dick Bone, well-known as a local character  he has a monkey on his shoulder! Picture: CROMER MUSEUM
Drive 24