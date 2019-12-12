Search

Advanced search

Still looking for Christmas present inspiration? This 500-year-old king can help.

PUBLISHED: 15:27 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 December 2019

This stained glass roundel made in Norwich 500 years ago and showing a king at a festive feast is our object of the month for December Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

This stained glass roundel made in Norwich 500 years ago and showing a king at a festive feast is our object of the month for December Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Norfolk Museums Service

A 500-year-old festive feast in a circle of stained glass is our object of the month for December and comes with a side-order of Christmas greetings from Norfolk Museums Service

This 16th century commonplace book has been adopted by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: Norfolk Museums ServiceThis 16th century commonplace book has been adopted by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Are you still looking for a quirky or imaginative Christmas present gift for a loved-one?

This 500 year old festive feast in stained glass form is one of the items up for adoption as part of Norwich Castle's Keep Adopting scheme.

It works similarly to adopting an animal at a wildlife sanctuary and items have included jewellery, coins, statues, weapons and even an entire Norman doorway. Or how about a Roman ear wax scoop, a "bollock dagger"* or a "bastard sword"**?

Prices range from £25 to £750 with some objects allocated to just one adopter and others shared between several. The money goes towards the project transforming the Norwich Castle keep.

Each adoption includes a certificate, digital image of the object, acknowledgment on the Castle's Adopt an Object website and an invitation to visit the adopted object when it goes on display after the Castle Keep reopens in 2021.

For full information visit visit adoptanobject.co.uk

*Bollock daggers were used in battle as a supplementary weapon alongside swords, and also carried by everyone from peasants to knights and used as knives.

**Bastard swords were extra long and heavy, wielded with two hands by medieval knights.

The stained glass roundel is our Norfolk Museums Service object of the month for December.

It shows a bearded old king seated on an elaborate throne at a feasting table. The cosy atmosphere is highlighted by the cold blue colours of the landscape and castle beyond. The warm gold of the king's large crown is matched by the precious tableware and the golden skin of the roast chicken - all carefully laid out on a white tablecloth. The shape of the king's crown is echoed in the gold decoration of his enormous cup and even in the shape of a pie on the table. This is a truly royal feast.

You may also want to watch:

The scene was once part of 12 roundels, focusing on the seasonal work through each month of the year. These Labours of the Months cycles were very popular throughout the middle ages carved on to church facades and fonts, painted in illuminated manuscripts and later in the windows of religious and secular buildings.

A figure harvesting wheat was often used for August, while someone ploughing fields or sowing seed represented September or October.

This roundel, with its emphasis on feasting and kingship, probably represented December or January - Christmastide.

Eight of this cycle still survive. Two are in the V&A museum in London and show a man warming himself beside a fire (perhaps January or February,) and a woman bathing (perhaps May.) Two others in a private collection show a man mowing or collecting hay (June or July) and a woman reaping (August).

The four roundels in the Norfolk Museums Service collection are a man pruning trees (March), a man harvesting grapes (September), a man seeking shelter from a hailstorm (April or November) and the feasting king.

The roundels with the hailstorm and the bathing lady are particularly unusual and may be unique.

The cycle is exceptional, in part, because of its artistry. The colours are rich and vibrant and details such as the expressive human faces and the intricate depiction of the natural world are brilliantly done.

It is also very unusual because experts believe they know who made it and who commissioned it. It is thought that the roundels were made by a Flemish glassmaker and artist, John Wattok, who was working in Norwich during the first half of the 16th century. The potential patron was probably Thomas Pykerell, a merchant and thrice Mayor of Norwich.

- Research by project assistant curator Dr Agata Gomolka.

- A stained glass roundel showing a king at a feasting table, from a cycle of the Labours of the Months, Norwich School of stained glass, c. 1500-1520s, from the collection of Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Purchased with the support of the Friends of the Norwich Museums.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

How good is Norwich’s new pizza bar?

Ballpark banger pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Bird flu outbreak is a ‘wake-up call’ for poultry farmers

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists