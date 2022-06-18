Review: Keane finally back in Thetford Forest - and better than ever
- Credit: Lee Blanchflower blanc creative Commercial Photography 2022
It had been 12 long years since Keane's last appearance in Thetford Forest.
And the 7000 fans who turned out in the woods on the hottest night of the year were thrilled that they were back - and performing better than ever.
Two decades have past since the pop rock band's debut album Hopes and Fears, which has become one of the biggest selling in chart history.
That brought us their best known hits such as Somewhere Only We Know, Bedshaped, Bend and Break, This Is The Last Time and Everybody's Changing.
As you'd expect they were the numbers which really got the crowd going under the perfect midsummer night sky on the second evening of the Forest Live Thetford concert series.
Mobile phone lights were raised in unison as the fans belted out the lyrics.
Lead singer Tom Chaplin had the crowd in the palm of his hand and his interaction with the gathered masses was terrific.
His vocal range remains exceptional and his energy was relentless.
Tom and his fellow band members clearly genuinely love performing in the forest venues and we must hope it is not another 12 years until they return.
It was clear from the crowd that plenty of fans remember when Keane first came on to the scene - but there was a new generation who have grown to appreciate their music.
It was a special homecoming night for bass player Jesse Quin, who was performing in his home county.
When asked by Chaplin what it was like to play in front of a local audience, Quin joked in a lovely accent: "Thass a rum ol' do Buh!"
Special guests Flyte and support Michael Conryan set the tone for a terrific night with delightfully chilled sets as the fiercest heat of the day turned into a perfect evening temperature.
After some issues with traffic delays in and out of the venue for the Rag'n'Bone Man on the first night of the concert series, some changes were made on Friday and made the journeys for fans much easier.