Keane to play Thetford Forest gig in 2021

British rock band Keane, famed for hits including 'Everybody's Changing', are set to play at Thetford Forest in 2021 as part of Forest Live. Picture: Forestry England Archant

One of this century’s most successful British bands is set to play at Thetford Forest in 2021.

Keane has been announced as a headliner as part of Forest Live, which sees artists perform in unique woodland arenas across the country.

The four-piece will treat concert-goers to their catalogue of hits including ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ and ‘Everybody’s Changing’ on Friday, June 18, next year.

Keane’s debut album, ‘Hopes and Fears’, catapulted them into the mainstream in 2004, while their follow-up, ‘Under the Iron Sea’, also topped the UK charts and joined its predecessor in going platinum.

The East Sussex band began a six-year hiatus in 2013, before returning with comeback LP ‘Cause and Effect’ and a sell-out UK tour last year.

Forestry England’s concert series has seen acts including Kasabian and Paul Weller perform at Thetford Forest, but was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for Keane’s show at Thetford Forest, featuring special guests Flyte and support from Michael Ryan, go on sale from 9am on Friday, September 25, at forestryengland.uk/music.