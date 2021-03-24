Head teacher retires after 43 years in schools

Published: 1:08 PM March 24, 2021

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

The long and distinguished career of a Norfolk headteacher is soon to come to an end.

Kay Swann, 65, has announced she is retiring at the end of August after 43 years in education, including 13 years as a teacher at Cawston Church of England Primary Academy and the past 13 years as its headteacher.

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

Mrs Swann, who was born in Kenya and grew up in Norfolk and Australia, said: "I’ve loved my years at Cawston, especially seeing so many children make progress, gain confidence and develop their talents.

"I have also seen my reception pupils bring their own children to join our school so maybe it is time to hand over the reins.

“I will look forward to a freer ‘timetable’ for some new hobbies and to seeing more of my own children who live in Plymouth and Australia, once travel is allowed.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Swann said she was proud of the way the schools had worked together to support staff, families and children during the pandemic.

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

She said: “This past year has meant that schools have had to continually re-invent their ways of operating.”

Mrs Swann gained a degree in English from the University of London before starting her career as an infant teacher in Norfolk.

She later worked in Hertfordshire, Scotland, Paris and Budapest before returning home to teach at Cawston in 1995.

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “Mrs Swann has been a dedicated educator and we have been privileged that she has shared her gifts and expertise in this diocese, helping to create caring learning communities of fun and delight, which are underpinned by being reflective places where God’s presence is at the heart of their friendliness.

"I wish her every blessing in her well-earned retirement.”

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust, said: “Mrs Swann’s impact at Cawston Primary Academy has been immense.

"One of her most impressive achievements has been to always keep right at the cutting edge of developments in learning and curriculum, meaning that children in her care have continued to receive an excellent education over a significant number of years."

The school is now searching for a new headteacher. More details can be found on the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust website.

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography

Kay Swann is retiring from her role as headteacher of Cawston Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT / Perfect Pose Photography



