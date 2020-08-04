Duchess of Cambridge volunteers at Norfolk charity

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich Archant

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new initiative alongside a Norfolk-based charity.

On Tuesday, August 4, Kate spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies and toddlers from brands and high street retailers.

It comes after the Duchess made a private visit to volunteer at her local branch of the Baby Basics charity, at St Nicholas’ Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk.

The Duchess said: “Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories. Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day up and down the country to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need.

“Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the UK will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time.”

Kate has brought together 19 British brands to donate items to support Baby Banks across the country.

Baby Basics West Norfolk co-lead Maggie Anderson said: “The Duchess requested to volunteer with myself and a Health Professional to build a Moses Basket, ready to be delivered to a mum in need.

“During the visit she asked lots of questions and thoroughly enjoyed herself. Whilst it was exciting, because of social distancing requirements, it took a lot of organising and numerous telephone calls to ensure this private visit could take place.”

The Rev Mark Capron, Rector of St Nicholas Church Dersingham said: “It is wonderful that Her Royal Highness has chosen to support this local Christian Charity. The Duchess is aware that sadly there are many babies who arrive into the world where there is so little – her involvement will raise the profile of the wonderful work done by Baby Basics, and in doing so will support all those who need it most.”

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, added: “I am delighted that HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has supported the outreach work of St Nicholas’ Church in Dersingham by filling a Moses basket.

“The arrival of a new baby should be a time of joy and delight, but for some women it can be a time of huge vulnerability. I pray that the gift of a basket of items will support them and encourage them so that they can delight in the remarkable gift of a new life.”