Search

Advanced search

Duchess of Cambridge volunteers at Norfolk charity

PUBLISHED: 22:01 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:01 04 August 2020

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Archant

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new initiative alongside a Norfolk-based charity.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of NorwichKate, the Duchess of Cambridge, volunteered at Baby Basics at St Nicholas' Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

On Tuesday, August 4, Kate spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies and toddlers from brands and high street retailers.

It comes after the Duchess made a private visit to volunteer at her local branch of the Baby Basics charity, at St Nicholas’ Church in Dersingham, west Norfolk.

The Duchess said: “Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories. Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day up and down the country to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need.

“Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the UK will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time.”

You may also want to watch:

Kate has brought together 19 British brands to donate items to support Baby Banks across the country.

Baby Basics West Norfolk co-lead Maggie Anderson said: “The Duchess requested to volunteer with myself and a Health Professional to build a Moses Basket, ready to be delivered to a mum in need.

“During the visit she asked lots of questions and thoroughly enjoyed herself. Whilst it was exciting, because of social distancing requirements, it took a lot of organising and numerous telephone calls to ensure this private visit could take place.”

The Rev Mark Capron, Rector of St Nicholas Church Dersingham said: “It is wonderful that Her Royal Highness has chosen to support this local Christian Charity. The Duchess is aware that sadly there are many babies who arrive into the world where there is so little – her involvement will raise the profile of the wonderful work done by Baby Basics, and in doing so will support all those who need it most.”

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, added: “I am delighted that HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has supported the outreach work of St Nicholas’ Church in Dersingham by filling a Moses basket.

“The arrival of a new baby should be a time of joy and delight, but for some women it can be a time of huge vulnerability. I pray that the gift of a basket of items will support them and encourage them so that they can delight in the remarkable gift of a new life.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Conman builder ordered to pay couple £15,000 for unfinished work on ‘dream home’

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards

Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious A11 crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Town cancels Christmas lights switch-on amid coronavirus

The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Diss has been cancelled. Picture: Archant