Duchess of Cambridge 'exhausted' by challenges of home schooling

Published: 10:25 AM January 29, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge during a video call with parents whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in London to find out their experiences of homeschooling and parenting during the pandemic. - Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted to being "exhausted" by the challenges of parenting during the pandemic and joked that her children were horrified when she cut their hair.

Kate revealed her experiences of looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a video chat with parents from the Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury in London on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a video call with (top row left to right) headteacher Melissa Loosemore, Rajana Panchani, Nicole Seidemann and (bottom row) Musadiq Subar , from Roe Green Junior School in London. - Credit: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Joining in on the 'show and tell' session with headteacher, Melissa Loosemore, the group was asked to write down answers to questions, with one asking them to give a word that described parenting during the pandemic.

The Duchess held up the word "exhausting" while other parents shared similar feelings with "hectic", "patience" and "challenging" also featuring.

She said: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.

You may also want to watch:

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."

When asked to rate her maths ability after months of home schooling, the duchess scored herself a minus five while the other parents gave themselves eights.

She said: "That's pretty good. I am obviously right at the bottom of the class."

The Duchess of Cambridge also revealed Prince William was her biggest support during the pandemic and urged families to "reach out to loved ones and friends" to help them deal with their mental health.

She visited the London school in 2018 to launch her Mentally Healthy Schools programme and the discussion covered some of the key issues raised by her landmark survey on the early years development of children, like parental welling being and loneliness.

She asked the group what they did for their own mental wellbeing and one parent mentioned exercise while another highlighted talking to close friends.

The Duchess said: "Being able to share your own experience with others who are going through the same thing makes it feel less daunting and makes you feel less isolated, so it's really important to reach out to loved ones and friends."