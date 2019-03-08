Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Norfolk to open new £10m children's hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Norfolk to open a new £10m children's hospice.

The Nook at Framingham Earl will replace the Quidenham hospice, which is run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The duchess, who is the charity's royal patron, was greeted by children from Poringland Primary School as she arrived at the site and she spoke to them individually.

She was also greeted by Stanley Harold, who uses the hospice and who gave the Duchess flowers, and his parents.

She asked about his toy cat Collin.

The 37-year-old wore a magenta skirt suit by Oscar De La Renta.

One of the mothers commented on how "down to earth" the duchess was and said "she made her feel at ease".

Some of the children decorated ginger bread cookies, with the Duchess sitting down to talk to the youngsters.

EACH launched the ambitious appeal to raise £10m for its new Norfolk base five years ago, which was attended by the duchess.

During the grand opening, the duchess will tour the new hospice, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room and music studio.

She will make a short speech to invited guests before unveiling a plaque to formally open the purpose-built hospice.

Her visit will be exactly two years since the first turf cutting at the site.

The duchess became EACH Royal Patron in January 2012, officially opening its hospice in Ipswich, The Treehouse, shortly after.

She has since done a great deal to help raise awareness and understanding of EACH, and children's hospices across the world.