Search

Advanced search

Duchess of Cambridge arrives in Norfolk to open new £10m children's hospice

PUBLISHED: 13:54 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 15 November 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Norfolk to open a new £10m children's hospice.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The Nook at Framingham Earl will replace the Quidenham hospice, which is run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The duchess, who is the charity's royal patron, was greeted by children from Poringland Primary School as she arrived at the site and she spoke to them individually.

She was also greeted by Stanley Harold, who uses the hospice and who gave the Duchess flowers, and his parents.

She asked about his toy cat Collin.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The 37-year-old wore a magenta skirt suit by Oscar De La Renta.

One of the mothers commented on how "down to earth" the duchess was and said "she made her feel at ease".

Some of the children decorated ginger bread cookies, with the Duchess sitting down to talk to the youngsters.

EACH launched the ambitious appeal to raise £10m for its new Norfolk base five years ago, which was attended by the duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices' new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. Picture Toby Melville/PA Wire.

During the grand opening, the duchess will tour the new hospice, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room and music studio.

She will make a short speech to invited guests before unveiling a plaque to formally open the purpose-built hospice.

Her visit will be exactly two years since the first turf cutting at the site.

The duchess became EACH Royal Patron in January 2012, officially opening its hospice in Ipswich, The Treehouse, shortly after.

She has since done a great deal to help raise awareness and understanding of EACH, and children's hospices across the world.

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight acres of land with ‘range of potential uses’ set for auction

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists