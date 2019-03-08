Search

Duchess of Cambridge to unveil Chelsea Flower Show garden inspired by Norfolk estate

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 19 May 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden during build week ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden during build week ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

A wilderness garden co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show is understood to pay homage to her Norfolk home.



The "Back to Nature Garden", which Kate will unveil next week, is said to take inspiration from her own gardens at Anmer Hall - the Cambridges' estate near Sandringham.

The mother-of-three's creation aims to encourage more children to spend time outdoors.

Kate said spending time outdoors can help grow up to become "happy, healthy adults".

But she added it was "heart-breaking" that there is a "long way to go" to realising this wish, which she said is shared by all parents.



Her garden was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). It aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

Speaking ahead of the garden unveiling, Kate said: "In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life.

"I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults."



Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year.

The garden's centrepiece will be a high-platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

It will also feature a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden's "multi-sensory" green and blue plant scheme.

In creating the garden, Kate is following in the footsteps of her father-in-law the Prince of Wales, whose passion for horticulture is well known.

The garden forms part of Kate's ongoing work on early childhood development.

Next week marks one year since the duchess and The Royal Foundation established an expert steering group on early years, to advise her on what more needed to be done to better support children in Britain.

