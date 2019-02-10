See the Chelsea Flower Show garden inspired by a royal Norfolk estate

Plans for a Chelsea Flower Show garden co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge – and said to evoke her Norfolk home – have been unveiled.

The “Back to Nature Garden” is understood to pay homage to her own gardens at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges’ estate near Sandringham.

It aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical wellbeing.

Kate has co-designed the “woodland wilderness” garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Her involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed in January.

Kensington Palace said in a statement the garden will help “inspire families to get outside and explore nature together”.

It added: “The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors.”

The garden’s centrepiece will be a high platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

It will also feature a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden’s “multi-sensory”, green and blue plant scheme.

The design also includes “incredible edibles”, plants for craft activities, “forest scents” and a range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.

A waterfall and stream will provide an opportunity for children to paddle and play.

In creating the garden, Kate is following in the footsteps of her father-in-law the Prince of Wales, whose passion for horticulture is well known.