Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

intu Chapelfield to introduce singing birds in bid to make people happier

PUBLISHED: 11:05 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 14 May 2019

Kate Humble launches a new initiative at intu Trafford Centre in Manchester, the installation is also coming to intu Chapelfield in Norwich. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Kate Humble launches a new initiative at intu Trafford Centre in Manchester, the installation is also coming to intu Chapelfield in Norwich. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

PA

Does the sound of chirping make you feel chirpier?

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich is confident it will, as the shopping centre prepares to launch its new 'tweet tree' featuring singing model birds.

The campaign, which officially launches on Friday (May 17), is part of a pledge to make shoppers smile and is backed by TV-presenter Kate Humble.

The specially created 12-foot model tree will play a 10 minute birdsong track created by BAFTA-winning ambient music producer Laurence Love Greed and includes tones from British songbirds such as the blackbird, nightingale, robin and wren.

You may also want to watch:

The installation comes after research conducted on behalf of the shopping centre revealed four in five people in Norfolk find listening to birdsong makes them happier.

But almost one in 10 haven't heard a bird sing this spring - and a third of adults say they hear less birds now than they did 10 years ago.

Intu Chapelfield will also be hosting a special bird themed family club on Saturday, May 18.

While listening to the birdsong being played from the 'tweet tree' families can take part in craft activities, making and decorating their own little bird inspired by the sounds.

The intu family club takes place 11am - 5pm outside House of Fraser on the lower ground mall.

It's free to join, and new members can sign up online at intu.co.uk/Chapelfield.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after car crashes into tree

Police closed a section of A1067 following a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Police officer ‘knocked out cold’ by punch

PC Ollie Gilder is knocked out during an incident on Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Channel 5

‘I have nothing because of him’ – Halesworth newsagent’s anguish after £1.8m arson attack

Stephen Wilson was jailed for nine years after a �1.8m arson attack at David Patrick's Halesworth newsagents. Photo: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy’s of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupils evacuated after unexploded bomb brought into school

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

‘Who says crime doesn’t pay?’ The boastful Facebook photo of scammer’s wife

Barry Spearing from Stutton, Suffolk, was jailed for his part in the boiler room scam. This photo of his wife Lynne Graver (right) was posted on Facebook with the caption

Norfolk estate agent to open his ninth office on the high street

Max Sowerby is opening his ninth office, and on the high street. Pic: Archant.

Review: The Mulberry, Thetford - ‘A hidden gem in an unexpected place’

The Mulberry restaurant in Thetford

Two Norwich restaurants apply for outdoor dining areas

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists