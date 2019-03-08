intu Chapelfield to introduce singing birds in bid to make people happier

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich is confident it will, as the shopping centre prepares to launch its new 'tweet tree' featuring singing model birds.

The campaign, which officially launches on Friday (May 17), is part of a pledge to make shoppers smile and is backed by TV-presenter Kate Humble.

The specially created 12-foot model tree will play a 10 minute birdsong track created by BAFTA-winning ambient music producer Laurence Love Greed and includes tones from British songbirds such as the blackbird, nightingale, robin and wren.

The installation comes after research conducted on behalf of the shopping centre revealed four in five people in Norfolk find listening to birdsong makes them happier.

But almost one in 10 haven't heard a bird sing this spring - and a third of adults say they hear less birds now than they did 10 years ago.

Intu Chapelfield will also be hosting a special bird themed family club on Saturday, May 18.

While listening to the birdsong being played from the 'tweet tree' families can take part in craft activities, making and decorating their own little bird inspired by the sounds.

The intu family club takes place 11am - 5pm outside House of Fraser on the lower ground mall.

It's free to join, and new members can sign up online at intu.co.uk/Chapelfield.