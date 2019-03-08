Norfolk garden inspired Kate's Chelsea debut

The Duchess of Cambridge with Andree Davies (left) and Adam White (centre), of Davies White Landscape Architect, discussing plans for her "Back To Nature" garden, which will be entered at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire Adam Vallance

Previously unseen pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge working on designs for her Chelsea Flower Show garden have been released by Kensington Palace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A close up of garden plans as the Duchess of Cambridge, Andree Davies and Adam White, discuss ideas for her "Back To Nature" garden, which will be entered at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this month Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire A close up of garden plans as the Duchess of Cambridge, Andree Davies and Adam White, discuss ideas for her "Back To Nature" garden, which will be entered at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this month Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Kate has co-created a woodland wilderness garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

It is believed to have been inspired by the gardens at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges' Norfolk retreat.

It will get its grand unveiling next week when the Chelsea Flower Show welcomes professional and amateur gardens from across the world.

The Back To Nature Garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Andree Davies (centre) and Adam White (left), of Davies White Landscape Architect, discussing plans for her "Back To Nature" garden, which will be entered at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge with Andree Davies (centre) and Adam White (left), of Davies White Landscape Architect, discussing plans for her "Back To Nature" garden, which will be entered at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Picture: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Pictures, taken in February, of Kate and her professional colleagues working on their designs were released on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year.

Kensington Palace said at the time the garden would help "inspire families to get outside and explore nature together".

It added: "The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors."

The garden's centrepiece will be a high-platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

It will also feature a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden's "multi-sensory" green and blue plant scheme.