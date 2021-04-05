Barking? Canine carers don wacky onesies for 500-mile trek

Published: 10:59 AM April 5, 2021

Kate Fisher, right, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It may sound like a barking plan, but that’s just the way this pair of dog-lovers like it.

Kate Fisher, 37, and Amy Woods, 26, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary.

Kate Fisher, left, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury





Miss Fisher, who recently returned to Norfolk after five years living in Kent, said they would do most of their walking on the streets around Dereham.

She said: “We might also take it a bit further afield, go to the beach and things like that.

“We’ll be dressed as dalmatians, although I think my outfit looked like a cow. It’s kind of a cow-dog."

Miss Fisher said the fundraisers would see them walking around 15,000 steps a day.

Kate Fisher, left, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury





She said they had the idea to support PACT after reading a story in the EDP about Poppy, a 16-year-old terrier who was finally adopted after spending nine years at the sanctuary.



She said: “When I looked up how PACT were doing and saw the video on the website explaining how difficult getting through the pandemic has been for them, with the government helping very little with animal sanctuaries and their charity shops being closed, I immediately wanted to do something to help.

Kate Fisher, right, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury





“We tried to think of something that would be a challenge for us but still fit into our day, and being in costume we will get noticed.”

Miss Fisher and Miss Woods are also launching a dog walking and adventure business called A Dog’s Tale. Miss Fisher said: “We call it a dog adventure business because instead of just taking them out on walks, we play games with them that engage them, and tailor it to the individual dogs.”

Charley Leske, from PACT, said the team at the charity were thrilled to hear about the walk.

She said: “It really does mean so much to us that they’re fundraising.

Kate Fisher, left, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury





“We rely solely on donations, so people like Kate and Amy mean the world to us.

“They help us continue to care and support our animals.

"Without them we wouldn’t have PACT.



“We want to say thank you and good luck Kate and Amy.”



To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adogstale.



