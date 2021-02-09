Cat spreading joy with themed window walls finds love in time for Valentine's Day

Published: 10:26 AM February 9, 2021

Natalka Auker of Downham Market, and her exotic shorthair cat, Kaspar with his Christmas window wall in November. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk cat has been spreading joy with his appearances in window displays during lockdown - sparking a burst of creativity from local children.

Kaspar, an exotic shorthair, from Downham Market, has been making people smile in the local community after his owner Natalka Auker put up displays during the first lockdown which the model moggy loves to pose next to.

Natalka Auker of Downham Market, and her exotic shorthair cat, Kasper, five, in his Christmas window in November. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The personalised window walls have resulted in Kaspar, who is described as 'unusual looking,' building up a fan base, with children sending in letters and people visiting his Lavender Drive home.

And if the attention was not enough he has also found himself a companion named Mushka.

Kaspar and Mushka, who was brought home from West Norfolk RSPCA in December by Natalka Auker. - Credit: Natalka Auker

Mrs Auker, a volunteer and trustee at West Norfolk RSPCA, said: "We got Mushka from West Norfolk RSPCA at the beginning of December, she is a 4-year-old Persian cat.

"Kaspar very quickly took her under his wing and they started sleeping together and Mushka would lick Kaspar's face to clean him.

"They have grown very close to each other and it's lovely to watch them trotting around after each other."

Letter from Kaspar's number one fan. - Credit: Natalka Auker

Mrs Auker said it meant a lot to know that their displays are continuing to make people and children laugh and have "something to look forward to."

She added: "When we see cars pull up to stop and look at the window, it just feels really nice to be helping our community in a small way.

"It's been nice when leaving our house and people stopping to chat to us about Kaspar too."

A Valentine's display will be set up on Wednesday, February 10 in the hopes of raising "much needed funds" for animals at West Norfolk RSPCA and Valentine's badges will be stuck to his window for people to take.

Kaspar and Mushka Valentine's badges. - Credit: Natalka Auker

Mrs Auker said: "They have struggled so much financially this past year due to their two shops having to close, despite still having cats, dogs and rabbits to care for at their centre.

"We will have a poster in our window offering people to donate via text to the centre, should they chose to."

The display will be put up on Wednesday, February 10 in the hopes of raising funds for West Norfolk RSPCA. - Credit: Natalka Auker



