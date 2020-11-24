‘Unusual looking’ cat making people smile with personalised window wall

Published: 10:26 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

Natalka Auker of Downham Market, and her exotic shorthair cat, Kasper, five, in his Christmas window which is entertaining the local children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An ‘unusual looking’ Norfolk cat has been spreading joy in his community after his themed window walls attracted local fans.

Kaspar, a five-year-old exotic shorthair, from Downham Market has received fan letters and visitors to his Lavender Drive home after a window dedicated to him became a hit with families.

Owner Natalka Auker, 40, and her husband put up a display during the first lockdown in March to make people laugh and smile and have been overwhelmed by the reaction.

Mrs Auker, a volunteer and trustee at West Norfolk RSPCA, said: “My husband Jake and I did a rainbow themed Kaspar window and after a short while, we started having kids putting fan letters through the door.

“It was quite normal to see whole families and children just stood around the window looking for a glimpse of real life Kaspar. “If I saw anyone looking into the window, I’d always pick Kaspar up and put him in the window which people loved.”

Mrs Auker, who has two other cats - Bonnie and Flora, said Kaspar was unusual because of his flat face and “tiniest button nose and basil brush tail.”

“He looks permanently surprised and grumpy,” she added.

Following their first display, the pair have put up Kaspar sunflowers, a ‘grow your own Kaspar’s’ window, and a Halloween display.

Mrs Auker said: “We’ve seen people pull up in cars to look for Kaspar, kids ride up on their bikes just to catch a glimpse of Kaspar and we have adults grinning when they walk past too.

“The fact that one of our cats can make people happy and smile has meant a lot to both of us during these difficult times.

“Parents have regularly stopped if they saw us outside our house to say thank you and what joy Kaspar had brought to their families.”

Sam, 10, Kaspar’s number one fan, said: “Whenever I walk past the house, it brings me so much joy and makes me laugh when I look at the Kaspar windows.”

A Christmas window was unveiled on Monday, November 23, with Christmas Kaspar badges for children to take away.

