Search

Advanced search

Trans teen launches £6,000 fundraiser to pay for surgery

PUBLISHED: 08:33 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 11 March 2020

Kai Welch, 18, from Norwich who has set up a fundraiser to crowdfund the £6,000 he needs for top surgery, the teenager one day hopes to work as a freelance photographer. Picture: Kai Welch

Kai Welch, 18, from Norwich who has set up a fundraiser to crowdfund the £6,000 he needs for top surgery, the teenager one day hopes to work as a freelance photographer. Picture: Kai Welch

Archant

A transgender teenager from Norwich has launched a fundraising campaign to find the £6,000 he needs for surgery.

Kai Welch, 18, from Norwich who has set up a fundraiser to crowdfund the £6,000 he needs for top surgery. Picture: Maddy Egan-GilbertKai Welch, 18, from Norwich who has set up a fundraiser to crowdfund the £6,000 he needs for top surgery. Picture: Maddy Egan-Gilbert

Kai Welch, 18, launched his gofundme page on Tuesday, March 3, and one week into the fundraising drive he has raised £1,015.

Kai, who is currently in the last year of his A-levels, and hopes to one day work as a freelance photographer, said he had not expected the fundraiser to take off in the way it had.

He said: 'It's been an amazing response. People who I haven't spoken to in two or three years and I don't even know or only know through two or three people have been sharing it.

'It's never ever what I would have expected to happen in my life.'

Kai said he decided to set up the fundraiser after discovering how long NHS waiting times for gender identity clinics were, and with some encouragement from his friends.

You may also want to watch:

'I'm on a waiting list for an initial appointment at a gender identity clinic and you have to wait for at least two to three years for an appointment.

'I was referred about half-way through last year. You never really get told how long appointments take because of the number of referrals,' he said.

Kai said surgery was something he had been considering for about four years.

He said: 'It's not life or death but it's hard to be waiting for that long, even privately it's about a six-month wait.

'It's so I can live as me, to an extent at least.'

Kai said his family, friends and school had been 'insanely supportive' of him, adding: 'The amount of solidarity I feel from the support I am getting at the moment is brilliant.'

Thanking all those who had donated to the fundraiser, he said: 'Thank-you so much for even considering a donation. It's a cause that's so close to my heart that I can't genuinely express how grateful I am.

'It's all been quite overwhelming but in the best way.'

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Owner of Baby Buddha splits restaurant in half to sell

Yuk-Sun or 'Sonny' Ngai, ready to steam their renowned dumplings at Baby Buddha. Pic: Denise Bradley

Campaigners call for bus lane to be open to all traffic

Jeremy King who has started a petition to open the bus lane between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road to all traffic, with supporters Mary Hill, left, and Kerry Jones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Stockpiling has seen self-interest deprive vulnerable people

Empty shelves in Boots in the Castle Quarter in Norwich on Saturday as shoppers stockpile in case of self-isolation due to Coronavirus. Picture: Lesley Hardy
Drive 24