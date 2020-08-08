Woman, 36, reported missing from home
PUBLISHED: 11:09 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 August 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman from Great Yarmouth who is missing.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Kacey Martin who was reported missing from her home in Great Yarmouth on Friday, August 7.
Kacey Martin, 36, was reported as missing after being last seen at her home on Garfield Avenue at 8.30pm last night.
With enquiries ongoing to locate her, a police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for Kacey’s welfare and anyone who may have seen Kacey, or may know of her whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 635 of Friday, August 7.”
