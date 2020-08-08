Woman, 36, reported missing from home

Police are appealing for help to trace Kacey Martin, who is missing, from Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman from Great Yarmouth who is missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Kacey Martin who was reported missing from her home in Great Yarmouth on Friday, August 7.

Kacey Martin, 36, was reported as missing after being last seen at her home on Garfield Avenue at 8.30pm last night.

With enquiries ongoing to locate her, a police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for Kacey’s welfare and anyone who may have seen Kacey, or may know of her whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 635 of Friday, August 7.”