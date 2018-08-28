Gallery

Archbishop warmly welcomed back to Norfolk place of pilgrimage

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD © Graham J Howard

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, was given a warm welcome on his return to the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Church of England’s most senior bishop paid a visit to Walsingham as part of a three-day tour of Norfolk last week, accompanied by the bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev Graham James.

After visiting the Holy House and shrine church and a coffee session in the Pilgrim Hall, there was a ‘Liturgy at the Cross’ service in the Shrine Garden, where pupils from Walsingham and Hindringham primary schools said the hymn ‘There is a green hill far way’.

The Most Rev Welby last visited Walsingham as part of a youth pilgrimage in 2013, shortly after he was installed as Archbishop.

Walsingham volunteer and honorary shrine photographer said: “It was a superb visit.

“The Archbishop met local people at the service in the grounds, and the school children sang beautifully.”

