Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Archbishop warmly welcomed back to Norfolk place of pilgrimage

PUBLISHED: 10:21 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:21 14 November 2018

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

© Graham J Howard

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, was given a warm welcome on his return to the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Church of England’s most senior bishop paid a visit to Walsingham as part of a three-day tour of Norfolk last week, accompanied by the bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev Graham James.

After visiting the Holy House and shrine church and a coffee session in the Pilgrim Hall, there was a ‘Liturgy at the Cross’ service in the Shrine Garden, where pupils from Walsingham and Hindringham primary schools said the hymn ‘There is a green hill far way’.

The Most Rev Welby last visited Walsingham as part of a youth pilgrimage in 2013, shortly after he was installed as Archbishop.

Walsingham volunteer and honorary shrine photographer said: “It was a superb visit.

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

“The Archbishop met local people at the service in the grounds, and the school children sang beautifully.”

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GRAHAM HOWARDThe Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GRAHAM HOWARD

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Updated Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

The crash closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham. Pic: Kimberly Youngman.

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Man arrested near King’s Lynn after police notice smell of oil

Oil drums found in the back of the vehicle Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast