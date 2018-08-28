Community rallies round to raise money for terminally ill mum

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

A community is coming together to raise money to send a terminally ill mum to America for life-saving treatment.

Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me

Heather Bellamy, 48, from Downham Market, has been fighting terminal Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) for four years.

After being told doctors in the UK can do no more for her, Ms Bellamy needs to raise £250,000 to go to America for specialist treatment. A go fund me page has so far raised £17,404.

Nathan Kennedy, 39 and his wife Sarah, 37 are both driving instructors in Downham Market and have been friends with Ms Bellamy and her partner Max for the last eight years.

Mr Kennedy said: “I met Heather and Max through a youth football team as her youngest son is the same age as my oldest and they played together.

“When we found out about the fundraising efforts we knew he had to help, she is of no age to leave her kids. We were originally going to offer a couple of hours worth of lessons, but then thought if we’re going to do it, we have to do it properly. and are now offering 40 hours’ worth of driving lessons, which should be enough to see someone through their test.

“All we are asking for a donation of £10 on our go fund me page and we will choose a winner and notify them by Friday, March 1.”

Jack Vickerstaff, 16, from Downham Market who knows Ms Bellamy’s sons Alfie (16) and Sam (14) has organised a charity football game on Rouses Lane, Downham Market at 2.30pm this Sunday, February 10.

Mr Vickerstaff said: “I like organising charity games, I’ve done a few others and they have done well. I like helping people and I wanted to help.”

To donate to Ms Bellamy’s go fund me page click here and to donate and be in with a chance to win the driving lessons with Mr Kennedy click here.