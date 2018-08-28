Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Community rallies round to raise money for terminally ill mum

PUBLISHED: 14:09 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 08 February 2019

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A community is coming together to raise money to send a terminally ill mum to America for life-saving treatment.

Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund MeHeather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me

Heather Bellamy, 48, from Downham Market, has been fighting terminal Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) for four years.

After being told doctors in the UK can do no more for her, Ms Bellamy needs to raise £250,000 to go to America for specialist treatment. A go fund me page has so far raised £17,404.

Nathan Kennedy, 39 and his wife Sarah, 37 are both driving instructors in Downham Market and have been friends with Ms Bellamy and her partner Max for the last eight years.

Mr Kennedy said: “I met Heather and Max through a youth football team as her youngest son is the same age as my oldest and they played together.

“When we found out about the fundraising efforts we knew he had to help, she is of no age to leave her kids. We were originally going to offer a couple of hours worth of lessons, but then thought if we’re going to do it, we have to do it properly. and are now offering 40 hours’ worth of driving lessons, which should be enough to see someone through their test.

“All we are asking for a donation of £10 on our go fund me page and we will choose a winner and notify them by Friday, March 1.”

Jack Vickerstaff, 16, from Downham Market who knows Ms Bellamy’s sons Alfie (16) and Sam (14) has organised a charity football game on Rouses Lane, Downham Market at 2.30pm this Sunday, February 10.

Mr Vickerstaff said: “I like organising charity games, I’ve done a few others and they have done well. I like helping people and I wanted to help.”

To donate to Ms Bellamy’s go fund me page click here and to donate and be in with a chance to win the driving lessons with Mr Kennedy click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull fit for duty but City duo carrying knocks ahead of Ipswich derby clash

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists