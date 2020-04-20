‘It’s important for our survival’: Young artist raises money to support Norfolk zoo during pandemic

Chloe Turner is a watercolour artist from Norfolk who is raising money for Banham Zoo. Photo: Chloe Turner Chloe Turner

A young artist is raising money for a Norfolk zoo which struggling to feed its animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner

Chloe Turner, from Quidenham, and has set up a justgiving page as part of a competition to win a watercolour painting of Banham Zoo’s Siberian tiger, Sveta, in a bid to raise money to keep the zoo going while its gates have been closed to the public.

Banham Zoo receives 99pc of its income through visitors to its site but since being forced to close during the coronavirus outbreak, they have been appealing for donations from the public to help them to carry on caring for the animals.

Now the talented 21-year-old, a third-year student at the Norwich University of the Arts, hopes to raise as much as she can to support the zoo in its time of need.

Mr Turner said: “I am a water colour artist and I paint animals pretty often. The zoo has always been a big place of inspiration for me.

Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner

“But because of this crisis it is difficult for zoos to carry on caring for their animals so I just wanted to raise money for them so they can keep going.”

Along with the watercolour painting, as part of the competition, Ms Turner and Banham Zoo are also offering afternoon Tea for two people with admission to the zoo in its new restaurant.

Martin Dupee, director of operations at Zoological Society of East Anglia, which owns Banham Zoo, said: “Chloe has been an absolute star. For us the reality is, unlike many other businesses, we can’t turn the lights off and go home we have animals to feed and keepers to pay, but we have no income or financial support at this time.

Watercolour painting of a Snow leopard by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner Watercolour painting of a Snow leopard by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner

“It is incredibly important for our survival, and the donations and contributions from our supporters has been absolutely fantastic.

“So far we have raised well in excess of £60,000 but bearing in mind each zoo costs around £40,000 a month just to feed the animals, so we have a long way to go.”

Ms Turner added: “So far we have raised £861, which is almost double the target I originally set.

“It’s amazing and I’m pretty speechless. I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated”

Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner Watercolour painting by Norfolk artist Chloe Turner. Photo: Chloe Turner

For more information or to enter the competition visit, https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportbanhamzoo?utm_term=3XX9y9NzM







































