Remembrance Day with a difference marked by the few across Norfolk

Remembrance Sunday 08/011/20 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In a year like no other just a few gathered in Norwich, like in towns across Norfolk, remember the sacrifices of our war dead who gave their lives for generations of others.

Left Reverend Canon Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich, General Lord Dannatt, the former chief of the British Army and Norwich Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A second national lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak meant that Remembrance Sunday services - in the same year as the 75th anniversary as VE Day - had to be significantly scaled back.

The service at Norwich’s war memorial, outside City Hall, was recorded and later put online so others could pay their respects.

The poignant event, held at 8am on Sunday (November 8) was attended by just a handful of dignitaries, including General Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British Army and Norwich’s Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas.

Reverend Canon Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church, who led the short service, said: “We gather this morning at the centre of the city of Norwich to mark together Remembrance Sunday, the time when we reflect and remember those who gave so much in the service of peace.”

Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He added: “This year we do so in very uncertain times with a national lockdown in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said it meant “only a few of us are able to gather physically” to remember and keep the memories of the fallen alive.

But a recording of the event was being uploaded to the city council’s YouTube page to allow others to watch and help “keep the silence to honour the dead”.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries before the Last Post was played by a lone bugler.

Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Elsewhere in Norfolk, a number of the councils altered events in order to avoid public gatherings.

There were no council-organised events in South Norfolk or Broadland although the chairmen of both local authorities laid wreaths in their respective wards, while in North Norfolk there was also no public event, but parking was made free across the district to allow the public to pay their respects should they wish.

In Great Yarmouth a small group of dignitaries did mark the occasion although there was no big public event at the Cenotaph in St George’s Park.

Instead people were urged to observe a two-minute silence at home and put a poppy in their window.

Norwich Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

At King’s Lynn the service at Tower Gardens was limited to just six civic representatives and time slots for 18 individuals who will be laying wreaths on behalf of their community organisations.

The service was streamed live on the borough council’s Facebook page and was available afterwards on You Tube.

While in Beccles there was no parade or service of remembrance either, but a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town’s war memorial.