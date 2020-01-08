Missing woman died of hypothermia

A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing died of hypothermia, an inquest has heard.

June Turner, a retired factory worker from North Walsham, was found on December 8 last year, almost seven weeks after she was first reported missing.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Ms Turner died at an industrial estate off Stanford Tuck Road.

Her medical cause of death was given as hypothermia.

Ms Turner was reported missing on Monday October 21.

Following her disappearance extensive searches were carried out by specially trained officers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, National Police Air Service, drones, dogs and horses, both in rural and urban areas in and around North Walsham.

Members of the community also helped with the search efforts, with around 25 volunteers giving up their time to help.

A full inquest into Ms Turner's death will take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on March 5.