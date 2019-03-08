Search after woman, 75, reported missing

A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing in north Norfolk.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of June Turner, from Bacton Road in North Walsham, who was reported missing at 12.15pm on Tuesday and last seen at around 8am on Monday.

Ms Turner is described as white, 5ft2 and has short brown permed hair. It is believed she is wearing a long navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Turner, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting CAD 156 of Tuesday 22 October 2019.