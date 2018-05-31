Search

11 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

PUBLISHED: 15:33 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 07 June 2020

Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout June. Picture: Archant

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 11 days and nights at bases this month.

Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout June.

The military will be firing small arms on various days between June 9 and 19 on STANTA while aircraft will be in use at Sculthorpe between June 9 and 19.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between June 9 and 21.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

June 9 - Day and Night

June 10 - Day and Night

June 11 - Day and Night

June 12 - Day

June 17 - Day

June 18 - Day

June 19 - Day

Aircraft activity at STANTA

Helicopter

June 9 - Day and Night

June 10 - Day and Night

June 11 - Day and Night

June 12 - Day and Night

June 15 - Day and Night

June 16 - Day and Night

June 17 - Day and Night

June 18 - Day and Night

June 19 - Day and Night

June 20 - Day and Night

June 21 - Day and Night

Propeller

June 15 - Day and Night

June 16 - Day and Night

June 17 - Day and Night

June 18 - Day and Night

June 19 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

June 9 - Day and Night

June 10 - Day and Night

June 11- Day and Night

June 12 - Day and Night

June 15 - Day and Night

June 16 - Day and Night

June 17 - Day and Night

June 18 - Day and Night

June 19 - Day and Night

