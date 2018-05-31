11 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases
PUBLISHED: 15:33 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 07 June 2020
Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 11 days and nights at bases this month.
Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford Training Area near Thetford and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, throughout June.
The military will be firing small arms on various days between June 9 and 19 on STANTA while aircraft will be in use at Sculthorpe between June 9 and 19.
There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between June 9 and 21.
A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.
“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.
“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.
“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”
Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night while firing activity ranges depending on the day.
Firing activity at STANTA
June 9 - Day and Night
June 10 - Day and Night
June 11 - Day and Night
June 12 - Day
June 17 - Day
June 18 - Day
June 19 - Day
Aircraft activity at STANTA
Helicopter
June 9 - Day and Night
June 10 - Day and Night
June 11 - Day and Night
June 12 - Day and Night
June 15 - Day and Night
June 16 - Day and Night
June 17 - Day and Night
June 18 - Day and Night
June 19 - Day and Night
June 20 - Day and Night
June 21 - Day and Night
Propeller
June 15 - Day and Night
June 16 - Day and Night
June 17 - Day and Night
June 18 - Day and Night
June 19 - Day and Night
Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe
June 9 - Day and Night
June 10 - Day and Night
June 11- Day and Night
June 12 - Day and Night
June 15 - Day and Night
June 16 - Day and Night
June 17 - Day and Night
June 18 - Day and Night
June 19 - Day and Night
