Misty photos of biggest supermoon of year captured above Norfolk
Did you see the golden-hued supermoon shining over Norfolk this week?
July's Buck supermoon, which peaked on July 13, was the biggest and brightest of the year due to it being lower in the sky.
Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee, when the moon is closest to the earth, and a full moon.
They can appear about 7pc bigger and 15pc brighter than normal full moons.
Don't fret if you missed the full moon last night, it will remain prominent for the rest of the week.
The Buck Moon gets its name from the male deer whose antlers are in full growth mode at this time.
Other names for the July full moon are the Thunder Moon and the Berry Moon
The next stages of this month's moon will be the last quarter on July 20 and a new moon on July 28.
