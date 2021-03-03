News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mum, 45, shaves off hair for friend with brain tumour

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:30 PM March 3, 2021   
Julie Long, a community matron for the Downham Market area, shaved her head for the Astro Brain Tumour Fund.

Julie Long, a community matron for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust in the Downham Market area, shaved her head in a show of support for her friend Fraser Miller and to raise money for the Astro Brain Tumour Fund. - Credit: Julie Long

A Norfolk mum has shaved off her hair in support of her friend who has a brain tumour and to raise money for his chosen charity.

Julie Long, a community matron for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust in the Downham Market area, shaved her head in a show of support for her "fab friend" Fraser Miller and to raise money for the Astro Brain Tumour Fund.

Julie Long is fundraising in support of her friend Fraser Miller who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005.

Julie Long is fundraising in support of her friend Fraser Miller who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005. - Credit: Julie Long

Mr Miller was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain tumour in 2005 while his wife Wendy was pregnant with their child Robert, and has undergone five brain operations over the years.

The dad-of-two has also been treated with radiotherapy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy, but despite his condition he remains positive and wants other people living with a similar type of tumour to know it is "OK to plan and look to the future".

Fraser Miller and his wife Wendy. 

Fraser Miller and his wife Wendy. - Credit: Julie Long

And Mrs Long said she wanted to support her friend who has "always battled through and come out the other end smiling".

She said: "Over the last few months, Fraser has not only managed to get through yet another round of surgery and treatment but also survived Covid.

Fraser Miller was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005.

Fraser Miller was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005. - Credit: Julie Long

"As a nurse I would love to 'fix' Fraser and make all of this go away but unfortunately I can't.

"So this little crazy thing I've decided to do will not only give me and Fraser matching hairstyles it will raise money for a charity that is close to his and Wendy's hearts. 

"Fraser thinks I'm totally mad having completed this challenge but has thanked me for doing this crazy thing for him and his chosen charity."

Julie Long, a community matron in the Downham Market area, shaved her hair to raise money for the Astro Brain Tumour Fund.

Julie Long, a community matron for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust in the Downham Market area, shaved her hair in a show of support for her friend Fraser Miller and to raise money for the Astro Brain Tumour Fund. - Credit: Julie Long

The mum-of-three shaved off her hair on Monday, March 1 after finally committing to the idea following a joke a couple of years ago that she should "look more like Fraser" following a hairdresser's visit.

But she said Mr Miller's recent surgery and being in lockdown spurred her into doing the shave "to put a smile on everyone's faces."

She set up a JustGiving page with a target of £100 and said she was "totally blown away" with how quickly donations came in, with more than £800 raised so far.

To donate visit 'Julie's a close shave with Mr Miller' on JustGiving.

