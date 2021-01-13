Mental health support charity's new year cash boost
- Credit: Bill Smith
A charity which helps people with mental heath difficulties live an independent life has received a new year financial boost.
Julian Support, which is based in Norwich, was awarded £1,000 from specialist insurance firm Ecclesiastical.
The money was given out as part of the company's annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign in which £120,000 was shared equally between 120 charities across the UK.
All the winning groups had been nominated by people and in Norfolk, just under 3,000 residents nominated 45 charities.
Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.
"We hope these donations can bring a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2021.”
