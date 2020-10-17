Classic films to be shown in memory of staunch theatre supporter

A trio of films will be shown in memory of Julian High. Picture: SLT Archant

A trio of classic films will be screened at a north Norfolk theatre next month in memory of one its staunchest supporters.

West Side Story, Out of Africa and Carousel will be shown at Sheringham Little Theatre.

The three movies were favourites of Julian High, who died aged 78 in November last year.

Tom Dick, his partner for 45 years, said: “I am delighted to see these films being screened.

“Julian has been a life-long lover of film, from the days when he visited the Holt Regal three times a week in the 1940s and 1950s.”

Mr High was a regular at Sheringham’s theatre for more than 60 years as an amateur actor, supporter, filmgoer and a raconteur, regaling friends in the coffee bar with anecdotes delivered in his trademark deep gravy-rich voice.

Mr Dick, who shared a home in Holt with Mr High, said of the film selection: “These were his top three – West Side story regarded by many as the best ever filmed musical, Out of Africa because he was emotionally moved to tears and claimed he never ever saw the last 10 minutes, and Carousel because he appeared in a Norwich amateur production of it as a 19-year-old, in a non-singing role as the Star Maker.

“They are marvellous films and I am sure other people will enjoy seeing them too.”

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “Julian is greatly missed at the Little Theatre. He was a fantastic volunteer and supporter but mostly he was a friend.

“We miss him and his jokes.”

West Side Story will be screened on Tuesday November 17 at 7.30pm. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transformed into a high-energy, urban musical in this 1961 classic.

Out of Africa’s screening is Thursday November 19 at 7.30pm.

A 1985 film staring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep, it won seven Oscars including best picture.

Carousel will be screened on Sunday, November 22 at 2.30pm. The 1956 musical romance stars Gordon MacRae as fairground carousel barker Billy Biggelow and Shirley Jones as mill worker Julie.

Tickets are £8 from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com



