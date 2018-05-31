Revealed: The latest business looking to leave the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another business is looking to move on from Norwich's Royal Arcade, with hopes of relocating into a new premises.

James Hawkins at his shop Juels' Limited in the Royal Arcade.

James Hawkins, owner of independent jewellers Juels' Limited, has set his sights on a property on London Street, directly opposite a rival jewellery dealership.

He has lodged a planning application for the former East clothing store on Norwich's first pedestrianised street, with the ambition of operating from the ground floor and setting up a workshop on the basement.

If Norwich City Council gives his application the go ahead it would also see the top three floors of the building converted into a home, in which Mr Hawkins hopes to live.

He said: "For us as a business, it would just make sense for us to have a home with the shop downstairs, rather than continuing to pay rent on a place."

The new location, at 32 London Street, was most recently a clothing shop but also previously provided a studio to Barrett and Coe Professional Photography.

In planning papers submitted with the application, Mr Hawkins said the new shop's entrance would be on London Street, as opposed to Castle Meadow, where the building also has an access point.

He said: "Castle Meadow has become a less attractive site for prime retailing due to its heavy use by buses and the busy queueing for service.

"[It is] certainly not the ideal place for a jewellery shop or similar when a much better long established entrance is available leading directly on to the shop floor from a popular, bus free, pedestrianised shopping street which has undoubtedly drawn attention and preference to the London Street area at the expense of Castle Meadow."

While the move hinges on planning permission being granted, it would see Juels become the latest business to vacate to Royal Arcade, which recently lost Jamie's Italian Kitchen after the restaurant went into liquidation and interior store Berrys and Grey.

It has been a difficult time for the Royal Arcade in recent months, with its owners Legal and General resorting to a competition offering a free tenancy in a bid to attract new occupants.

The family business was originally founded in Diss before opening in the arcade in March 2016.