Ju-Jitsu day to fund raise for former model Kerri Parker

Kerri Parker, looking after her health after having a brain tumour removed, and has won third place in the Herbalife National Level 10 Competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A ju-jitsu event is being held to raise money for a former Norwich model who has brain cancer.

On June 1 a charity kickabout collaboration by the Norwich World Ju-Jitsu Federation will help fund Kerri Parker’s treatment costs.

Event organisers are looking for sponsorships or donations in order to assist fundraising efforts.

Junior and senior sessions will be run on the day, with demonstrations by guest instructors, at the Norman Centre, Mile Cross.

Boba Fett and other film stars will be in attendance, along with face painting, tombola, and refreshments.

Kerri, 34, was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Two years later she was given the all-clear.

However, doctors have told her the tumour cannot be treated surgically. She is now considering therapy in the USA, where tumours can be targeted with radiation that does not harm the healthy parts of the brain.

For more information contact Lori Palmer on 07946 483463 or Lori440@hotmail.com.