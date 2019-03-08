Ju jitsu fun day raises £4500 for woman with brain cancer
PUBLISHED: 20:26 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 02 June 2019
Archant
A Norwich ju jitsu group has raised £4500 for one of their students with inoperable brain cancer.
The event, which took place at The Norman Centre, was organised on behalf of World Ju Jitsu Federation (WJJF) and offered a family friendly day of fundraising.
The event set out to raise £3000 but smashed their fundraising goal.
All the money raised went to Kerri Parker, who has been fighting cancer for five years and was told her brain tumour was inoperable earlier this year.
In a post on Facebook, she said: "Huge thank you everyone, I don't believe I found the club by chance, given just 2 months to heal myself now and this is coming at the right time.
"One day when I get my Jujitsu black belt will be the proudest day of my life."
Entertainment included stilt walkers, face painting, raffles and martial arts and self defence sessions.