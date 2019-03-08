Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Ju jitsu club plan to kick cancer with fundraising event

PUBLISHED: 06:13 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:13 01 June 2019

Students from Norwich Karma Ju Jitsu. Picture: Samantha Hawes

Students from Norwich Karma Ju Jitsu. Picture: Samantha Hawes

Archant

A Norwich ju jitsu club is raising money for one of their students with inoperable brain cancer.

The event which has been organised on behalf of World Ju Jitsu Federation (WJJF) will offer a family friendly day of fundraising.

Entertainment includes stilt walkers, face painting, raffles and martial arts and self defence sessions.

You may also want to watch:

WWE wrestler Paige Knight from the film 'Fighting with my family ' will be making a guest appearance along with the Mayor of Norwich.

Brett Lemon, 40, the event organiser said: "Our goal would be to raise £3000 and we would like people to enjoy themselves.

"Martial arts is not all about beating people up, it is about family, it can be fun and a great laugh."

Raffle prizes at the event include food, days out at museums and a £100 tattoo voucher.

The event will be taking place between 9am-5pm on Saturday June 1 at The Norman Centre.

Most Read

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Inmate breaks prison officer’s nose after refusing exercise

A prison officer had his nose broken in HMP Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Gunn assured Roberts that Canaries loan would be good for him

Patrick Roberts, pictured in action for Celtic, sought the advice of Angus Gunn before joining Norwich City on loan Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Grant Holt prepares to enter wrestling ring at Carrow Road

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aerobatic display duo starting 10th year with home display

Wildcat Aerobatics are performing in the county. Picture: Wildcat
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists