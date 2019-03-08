Ju jitsu club plan to kick cancer with fundraising event
PUBLISHED: 06:13 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:13 01 June 2019
Archant
A Norwich ju jitsu club is raising money for one of their students with inoperable brain cancer.
The event which has been organised on behalf of World Ju Jitsu Federation (WJJF) will offer a family friendly day of fundraising.
Entertainment includes stilt walkers, face painting, raffles and martial arts and self defence sessions.
You may also want to watch:
WWE wrestler Paige Knight from the film 'Fighting with my family ' will be making a guest appearance along with the Mayor of Norwich.
Brett Lemon, 40, the event organiser said: "Our goal would be to raise £3000 and we would like people to enjoy themselves.
"Martial arts is not all about beating people up, it is about family, it can be fun and a great laugh."
Raffle prizes at the event include food, days out at museums and a £100 tattoo voucher.
The event will be taking place between 9am-5pm on Saturday June 1 at The Norman Centre.