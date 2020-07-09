‘It was fantastic’: Joy as Pleasurewood Hills reopens

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has reopened its doors. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Three months after it was due to open for the 2020 season, Pleasurewood Hills family theme park has welcomed its first visitors.

With just a few weeks to plan and prepare to make sure the park was COVID-19 ready, the team had to ensure all of the ride safety checks had been signed off by the regulatory body while new seasonal staff were fully trained.

The Lowestoft-based theme park has also had to put in place new policies and procedures.

General manager Ricky Lark said: “It has been a lot of hard work, but it was definitely worth it.

“It was fantastic to see visitors coming to the park again!”

Some of the safety measures introduced include new hygiene screens and extra signage. Face masks and PPE is worn by team members and there are extra wash facilities with hand sanitiser stations.

Enhanced cleaning takes place throughout the day with key touch points on rides also being wiped between uses.

The park is also using an antimicrobial spray which offers up to 30 days protection.

It seems the hard work has paid off as some of the first visitors to return left positive feedback on social media posts.

One visitor said: “We have had the most wonderful day – thank you!

“We were so impressed with everything you have put in place to make sure that everyone is safe and happy.”

Another said: “Yesterday was amazing, very well thought out – made me feel safe with all the extra precautions you had made.

“Love that the seats etc had been wiped and cleaned before anyone else used it.”

Pleasurewood Hills will welcome more visitors through the gates this weekend (July 11/12).

If you’re planning to visit make sure you book tickets online at www.pleasurewoodhills.com