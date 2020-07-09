Search

Advanced search

‘It was fantastic’: Joy as Pleasurewood Hills reopens

PUBLISHED: 17:09 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 09 July 2020

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has reopened its doors. Pictures: Mick Howes

Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft has reopened its doors. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Three months after it was due to open for the 2020 season, Pleasurewood Hills family theme park has welcomed its first visitors.

With just a few weeks to plan and prepare to make sure the park was COVID-19 ready, the team had to ensure all of the ride safety checks had been signed off by the regulatory body while new seasonal staff were fully trained.

The Lowestoft-based theme park has also had to put in place new policies and procedures.

General manager Ricky Lark said: “It has been a lot of hard work, but it was definitely worth it.

“It was fantastic to see visitors coming to the park again!”

Some of the safety measures introduced include new hygiene screens and extra signage. Face masks and PPE is worn by team members and there are extra wash facilities with hand sanitiser stations.

Enhanced cleaning takes place throughout the day with key touch points on rides also being wiped between uses.

The park is also using an antimicrobial spray which offers up to 30 days protection.

It seems the hard work has paid off as some of the first visitors to return left positive feedback on social media posts.

One visitor said: “We have had the most wonderful day – thank you!

“We were so impressed with everything you have put in place to make sure that everyone is safe and happy.”

Another said: “Yesterday was amazing, very well thought out – made me feel safe with all the extra precautions you had made.

“Love that the seats etc had been wiped and cleaned before anyone else used it.”

Pleasurewood Hills will welcome more visitors through the gates this weekend (July 11/12).

If you’re planning to visit make sure you book tickets online at www.pleasurewoodhills.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Gyms given green light to reopen and outdoor performances to return this weekend

Gyms closed since March are set to be allowed to reopen by mid-July. Picture: PA Images

‘It’s unwalkable’ - man could’ve been injured by thistles on overgrown path

The footpath between Waxham Road and the old school in Sea Palling which has become overgrown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske