Couple left confused by Norwich airport parking refund uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 06:42 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:43 23 April 2020

Josie and Barry Fitzgerald, from Great Yarmouth who have been left unsure if they'll get a refund for a cancelled car parking bookung at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus.

Josie and Barry Fitzgerald, from Great Yarmouth who have been left unsure if they'll get a refund for a cancelled car parking bookung at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus. Picture: Josie Fitzgerald

Archant

A couple who have had to cancel airport car parking because of coronavirus have said they don’t know if they’ll ever get their money back.

Josie and Barry Fitzgerald, from Great Yarmouth, were due to go to Corfu for a week in May to celebrate Mr Fitzgerald’s 70th birthday.

But, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused planes across the world to be grounded, their trip was cancelled.

The couple’s package holiday operator got in touch with them to let them know a full refund or credit was in hand.

But the couple, who were due to fly from Norwich International Airport on May 8, had also booked a week-long stay in the airport’s NCP long stay carpark costing £50.

When they contacted NCP to cancel and to ask for a refund, they were told they were not eligible for a refund because they had made a non-flexible booking.



Mrs Fitzgerald said: “I emailed them to ask [for a refund] because I thought coronavirus wasn’t our fault. They said unfortunately not, but of course when we booked we never realised what was going to happen.

“Had one of us been taken ill, or had something come up with the family and we had cancelled then, I would totally understand, I wouldn’t mind not getting our money back but in this situation I would have thought they would have been happy to pay us our money back.”

Mrs Fitzgerald, 66, and her husband, 69, are currently self-isolating because both have underlying health conditions.

Mrs Fitzgerald said since her initial refund request she had received several correspondence from NCP, telling her she wasn’t eligible for a refund, she was and she would be instead offered a credit voucher.

Mrs Fitzgerald said the couple didn’t want a credit voucher given the uncertainty of the what the future held.

She said the different correspondence had been hard to understand: “It’s just confusing having different departments tell you different things.

“I want a refund to have my money back rather than a credit note, but it’s so confusing knowing if I’m going to get my money back.”

A spokesperson for NCP said: “We regret any conflicting information we may have sent to Mrs. Fitzgerald, and we will contact her directly to resolve the situation amicably.”

