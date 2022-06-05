Remembering one of Norwich's most important reverends

Author Nick Groves at The Octagon in Norwich with his booklet about Joseph Crompton. - Credit: Paul Dickson

The church has played a leading role in our lives for centuries and has attracted some extraordinary characters…many are remembered, while others have been lost in the mist of time.

Researching their story is not an easy task but a fascinating one and now, thanks to church historian and organist Nicholas Groves, we can read all about a certain Joseph Crompton.

There is a wonderful memorial window at St Lawrence Church in the city, paid for by the people, with the inscription: In memory of Joseph Crompton, MA, Rector of this parish, who died April 22 1878, aged 64.

And a brass tablet is placed under it reads: To the glory of God and in affectionate remembrance of the Rev Joseph Crompton MA. Erected by public subscription as a mark of respect and esteem for his devotion to the poor and great interest in the welfare of the city – Harry Bullard, treasurer.

It makes you want to know more about him and that's why this booklet is such an important addition to local history.

Nicholas has been involved with various Norwich churches since 1981. He taught at both school and university level, and is now a freelance writer and lecturer. He is a trustee of the Norwich Historic Churches Trust, and of the Octagon Unitarian Chapel, where he also plays the organ.

Why write about Joseph?

“I first encountered Joseph Crompton when researching for my doctoral thesis, which was on the Ritualist churches of Norwich,” he says.

“The church of St Lawrence was an early (indeed, the second) convert to the Ritualist cause in Norwich, and Crompton became its Rector after a very turbulent period which involved the notorious ‘Father Ignatius’ (Joseph Leycester Lyne)."

Looking into his background he discovered he had been minister at the Octagon before that, a very different place of worship.

“It takes a degree of fortitude for someone to change their religious views so much, but to do so in the same city, as a clergyman, even more so, That Joseph Crompton came out of this with goodwill on all sides says much about him,” he adds.

Joseph was born in Birmingham during 1813. He attended the University of Glasgow, graduated MA, aged 21, and arrived at the famous Octagon Chapel in Norwich during 1839, staying until 1852.

The well-known Martineau family formed the link between Norwich and Birmingham and were among those who invitation Joseph to the Octagon.

The booklet tells us more about the world-famous Octagon, which has such a wonderful story to tell in the life of the city and county.

Joseph married Sarah Hayward, born at Melton in Suffolk in 1827 and they lived at The Grove in Bracondale.

We follow his life as he wanted, says Nicholas, a religion of the heart, not of the head.

He left the Octagon and founded a denomination called the “Free Christians” who met at the old Library Hall, over the porch of St Andrew’s Hall. They were offered the lease on the Dutch Church.

The Free Christians certainly knew how to put on a party and hundreds of guests would enjoy refreshments at Miss Martineau’s grounds and have a good time.

The Norfolk News reported in 1856: “Once every year Miss Martineau’s beautiful grounds are the scene of such a mingling of sects and parties as is witnessed, so far as we know, nowhere else in the country.”

But Joseph was on the move again and when he was ordained into the Church of England it seems the Norwich Free Christians faded away.

In 1876 he was appointed to the Rectory of St Lawrence, between St Benedict's and Westwick Street, which were emerging from a turbulent period under its previous Rector Edwin Hillyard, who adopted the most advanced Ritualist practises in his services.

These were difficult days and Joseph did his utmost to win back his flock. Before he arrived rented box-pews in the church had been chopped up.

Away from the pulpit he was a founding member of the Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists’ Society, a member of the British Association for the Advancement of Science and much more.

And then there was the time he brought a private prosecution over a political court case and ended up being bound over to keep the peace.

You’ll have to buy the booklet. It only costs £5 and a £1 of that goes to The Octagon Chapel

Joseph Crompton: A Journey of Faith by Nicholas Groves is published by Paul Dickson Books. It is on sale at City Books, Revelation Bookshop, Norwich, Amazon and Allthingsnorfolk.com

St Lawrence Church is owned by the Churches Conservation Trust and is open by appointment.